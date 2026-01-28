GOLD/FOREX
Indian dad wins $1m jackpot in Dubai Duty Free – calls it ‘best gift for 2026’

Amit got lucky with his ticket number 2382 purchased online on January 14

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Dubai Duty Free's Deputy Managing Director Salah Tahlak, SVP – Marketing Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Loss Prevention and Corporate Security Zayed Al Shebli, Manager – Customer Service Department Ardhee Rose Adato-Draaijer and Duty Manager – Retail Ahmad Shouckair conducted the draw for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Series 533.
A long-time Indian expat based in Dubai has won $1 million in Dubai Duty Free’s Millennium Millionaire Series 533 promotion.
Amit G got lucky with his ticket number 2382, purchased online on January 14. The 46-year-old father of two and owner of a real estate brokerage firm couldn’t hide his excitement.

“Thank you, Dubai Duty Free,” he said after the draw at Concourse A, Dubai International Airport.

Amit becomes the 270th Indian national to hit the $1 million prize in the iconic promotion.

“I really appreciate this win, it’s the best gift for 2026,” he noted.

