Indian dad wins $1m jackpot in Dubai Duty Free – calls it ‘best gift for 2026’

Amit got lucky with his ticket number 2382 purchased online on January 14
A long-time Indian expat based in Dubai has won $1 million in Dubai Duty Free’s Millennium Millionaire Series 533 promotion.
Amit G got lucky with his ticket number 2382, purchased online on January 14. The 46-year-old father of two and owner of a real estate brokerage firm couldn’t hide his excitement.
“Thank you, Dubai Duty Free,” he said after the draw at Concourse A, Dubai International Airport.
Amit becomes the 270th Indian national to hit the $1 million prize in the iconic promotion.
“I really appreciate this win, it’s the best gift for 2026,” he noted.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox