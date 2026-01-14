Dubai Duty Free names two millionaires and three luxury vehicle winners in 2026 draw

Dubai: Dubai Duty Free has kicked off 2026 on a high note, announcing its first set of major winners for the year. During a draw held today at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport, the Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotions turned several participants into millionaires and luxury vehicle owners.

Also, Mr. Sujith Bejjarapu, a 28-year-old Sharjah resident, was announced as the winner of a BMW R12 NineT motorbike. Having lived in the UAE for eight years and participating in the draws for two years, the manufacturing company employee described the win as a perfect start to his 2026.

The event also highlighted an incredible streak of luck for Mr. Rinshad Ali, an Indian national based in Oman. By winning a Ducati Multistrada V2S with ticket number 1100, Mr. Ali became a three-time Finest Surprise winner. He previously won two motorbikes in early 2021. An employee at an audit firm, Mr. Ali had purchased ten tickets for this series and credited his latest win to persistence and belief.

Among the winners was Sharad Singh, a 40-year-old Indian national and Dubai resident who has been participating in the draws for six years. Mr. Singh, a senior project engineer, won a Mercedes Benz S500 with ticket number 0267, which he bought during the Dubai Duty Free 42nd Anniversary sale in December. Expressing his joy, he encouraged others to keep trying, noting that the limited number of tickets makes a win truly possible.

The draw was conducted by senior Dubai Duty Free officials, led by Deputy Managing Director Salah Tahlak, alongside executive leadership from the finance, marketing, and retail departments. Following the millionaire draw, the focus shifted to the Finest Surprise promotion, which awarded three luxury vehicles to lucky participants.

Joining him in the millionaire’s circle is Ms. Lina Boulos, an American national living in the United States. Her winning ticket, number 1772 in Series 532, was purchased online on January 4th. Ms. Boulos marks the 15th American to win US$1 million through this promotion. Due to the time difference in the US, she was unavailable for immediate comment following the announcement.

The highlight of the event saw two new US$1 million winners: an Italian national and an American national. Mr. Giuseppe Mangili, based in Milan, Italy, secured his fortune in Millennium Millionaire Series 531 with ticket number 4244, which he bought online on December 28th. Remarkably, Mr. Mangili is the first-ever Italian to win the million-dollar prize since the promotion launched in 1999. Although he could not be reached immediately, he is expected to receive the news of his life-changing win shortly.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi Social Media Reporter

Surabhi is a social media reporter with almost a decade of experience in the field of journalism. She’s all about trending stories, while being a full-on car and bike enthusiast. If it’s got wheels or horsepower, Surabhi is interested. She also enjoys writing about cool tech and tasty food—basically, anything that makes life more exciting. Whether she’s exploring new recipes, or spotting the next big online trend, Surabhi is all about creating content that’s fun to read, easy to share, and always on point with what’s hot right now. Have a story to share with her? Reach out to Surabhi on svasundharadevi@gulfnews.com