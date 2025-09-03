Two groups of Indian colleagues win $1million each in Dubai

Meanwhile, Gopi Devarajan, a 46-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah, won in Millennium Millionaire Series 514 with ticket number 1978, purchased online on 14th August. Devarajan, a manager at an hospital and father of two from Chennai, shared the ticket with three colleagues he has grouped with over the past seven years. A regular participant since 2009, he described his win as “unbelievable” and said, “I will definitely save this for my children’s education. I may also buy a house and start a small business.”