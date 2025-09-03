Two groups of Indian colleagues win $1million each in Dubai

Two others take home luxury vehicles in the latest Finest Surprise draw
Dubai: Two groups of Indian colleagues have each won $1 million each in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.
Ettiyanikkal Pailybabu, a 56-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, became a $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 513 with ticket number 3068, purchased online on 18th August. Pailybabu, a site supervisor from Kerala and father of two, has been living in Dubai for 16 years. He shared the cost of the winning ticket with nine colleagues, who have been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for four years, taking turns to have their names on the ticket.
“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this timely win! We are very happy and blessed,” said Mr. Pailybabu.
On plans for the prize money, he added, “I will probably go back to Kerala and start a small business.”
Second winner
Meanwhile, Gopi Devarajan, a 46-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah, won in Millennium Millionaire Series 514 with ticket number 1978, purchased online on 14th August. Devarajan, a manager at an hospital and father of two from Chennai, shared the ticket with three colleagues he has grouped with over the past seven years. A regular participant since 2009, he described his win as “unbelievable” and said, “I will definitely save this for my children’s education. I may also buy a house and start a small business.”
Pailybabu and Devarajan are the 257th and 258th Indian nationals, respectively, to win US$1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its launch in 1999. Indian nationals remain the largest group of participants in the promotion.
The draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi, along with senior executives including Sinead El Sibai, Mona Al Ali, Michael Schmidt, Sharon Beecham, Zayed Al Shebli, Mansoor Al Khaja, Mohamad Al Khaja, and others.
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw awarded two luxury vehicles. Khaled Al Dhaheri, a 51-year-old Emirati from Abu Dhabi, won a Land Rover Defender 110 V8 HSE P525 (Fuji White) with ticket number 0047 in Finest Surprise Series 1931, purchased online on 7th August. A retired government employee and father of four, he expressed delight, saying, “I’m so happy and lucky that I won with Dubai Duty Free. Thank you so much!”
The other prize, an Aprilia RSV4 1100 (Grey) motorbike, went to Olavo Fernandes, an Indian national in the UAE, with ticket number 0602 in Finest Surprise Series 635, purchased online on 9th August. Mr. Fernandes has not yet been contacted but is expected to be thrilled by his win.
