Such a blessing: Indian expat scoops $1 million Dubai Duty Free jackpot

Jomy John, 32-year-old Doha resident, has been trying his luck for two years
An Indian expat living in Qatar has hit the jackpot in Dubai.
Jomy John, 32-year-old resident of Doha, won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire series 527 draw held at Dubai International Airport.
John’s lucky ticket, number 4002, was bought online on December 5.
The draftsman shared the cost with nine colleagues, who have been rotating ticket names for two years in the popular Dubai Duty Free promotion.
“Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free! This is such a blessing for the group,” John said.
Today's draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Managing Director, Ramesh Cidambi, Salah Tahlak, Deputy Managing Director, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – Human Resources, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Zayed Al Shebli, SVP - Loss Prevention and Corporate Security, Mohammad Rafeek, VP – Finance and Nasser Al Jasmi, Senior Manager – Exchange Bureau.
The draw was held on the eve of Dubai Duty Free’s 42nd anniversary. John is the 267th Indian to win the Millennium Millionaire prize, with Indians leading as the top ticket buyers.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox