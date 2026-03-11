GOLD/FOREX
People

Indian expat in UAE wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

The latest winner has become an addition to the growing list of Indian millionaires

Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
Mahendihasanj Jamani, an Indian national based in the UAE
Supplied

Dubai: An online purchase has turned into a life-changing moment for an Indian expatriate in the UAE after he won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw.

Mahendihasanj Jamani has struck it lucky in Millennium Millionaire series 538 with ticket number 1324 which he purchased online on February 26.

Jamani has not yet given a comment regarding his win but is expected to be delighted once he finds out about his newfound fortune.

Indians continue strong winning streak

Jamani is the 273rd Indian national who have bagged the $1 million prize since the promotion was launched in 1999.

According to the organisers, Indians are also the biggest buyers of tickets in the long-running draw, which has created millionaires over the years.

British winner

Apart from the Millennium Millionaire, Dubai Duty Free has also conducted its Finest Surprise draw for luxury vehicles.

Juliepatric Jennings, a British national based in the UK, has won a Mercedes-Benz S500 (Manufaktur Paint White) in Finest Surprise series 1950 with ticket number 0611. She has purchased the ticket at Concourse A on February 6.

Because of the time difference in the UK, Jennings was not immediately available to share her reaction after the announcement.

Emirati winner

Moreover, Saqer Alnaqbi, a 31-year-old Emirati from Ras Al Khaimah, has taken home a BMW F 900 GS Adventure motorbike (Sage Green Metallic) in Finest Surprise series 660 with ticket number 0816.

Alnaqbi has bought his ticket online on March 7 and has been regularly participating in the Millennium Millionaire promotion for the past two years.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free. You have made my day very happy today,” said Alnaqbi.

The draw has been held at the Dubai Duty Free head office in Ramool and has been conducted by Dubai Duty Free managing director Ramesh Cidambi, together with senior executives including Dr. Bernard Creed, senior vice president for finance; Sinead El Sibai, senior vice president for marketing; Michael Schmidt, senior vice president for retail; Sharon Beecham, senior vice president for purchasing; Mona Al Ali, senior vice president for human resources; and Zayed Al Shebli, senior vice president for asset protection.

