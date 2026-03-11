Indian expat in UAE wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

The draw has been held at the Dubai Duty Free head office in Ramool and has been conducted by Dubai Duty Free managing director Ramesh Cidambi, together with senior executives including Dr. Bernard Creed, senior vice president for finance; Sinead El Sibai, senior vice president for marketing; Michael Schmidt, senior vice president for retail; Sharon Beecham, senior vice president for purchasing; Mona Al Ali, senior vice president for human resources; and Zayed Al Shebli, senior vice president for asset protection.