Expatriates, developers and hotels offer free stays amid airspace disruptions
Dubai: Regional airspace disruptions have left thousands of travellers stranded across the Gulf, searching for accommodation while awaiting confirmation on when flights will resume. As of March 2, a limited number of services have gradually resumed.
In the meantime, communities across the UAE have stepped forward, with expatriates and property businesses opening their doors to offer free stays, meals and transport to those unable to continue their journeys.
Among the standout gestures is that of Dhiraj Jain, UAE-based Indian businessman and Chairman of 1XL Holdings, who opened his private Ajman farmhouse to up to 200 stranded passengers from across the country.
"It is a large property with a lot of halls, tents, and a majlis, we are able to accommodate a lot of people because of this and we are arranging more mattresses and blankets. All of this is free of cost. For some passengers we sent cars to pick them up at no charge, some came on their own by taxi. We are also arranging food and basic stay arrangements. I am expecting more people from other nationalities to arrive too," Jain told Gulf news
Jain, who was quick to acknowledge the role of UAE authorities in managing the situation, expressed confidence rather than alarm."Although we are on high alert, we trust and appreciate the UAE authorities for keeping us safe and secure, we are not in any panic," he noted.
He added that many affected travellers had either checked out of their hotels or lacked the means to extend their stays.
Jain's act of solidarity is far from an isolated one. Holiday home company AraBnB stepped in to help five to seven families find free shelter in their vacant properties.
Several developers and hospitality groups have also stepped forward with temporary accommodation support. Danube Properties has offered free stays for those seeking urgent shelter. Peace Homes Developments has also made a public offer of support.
On the hospitality side, Mileo Hotel The Palm, a luxury aparthotel on Palm Jumeirah, is providing complimentary overnight stays to stranded travellers. Palazzo Versace Dubai also announced it is offering a complimentary stay, including breakfast, to stranded travellers.
Meanwhile, Imtiaz Developments is covering hotel stay expenses in full for tourists in need of accommodation support, while also offering complimentary home repair services for anyone affected. In addition, families requiring immediate support for essential food supplies will receive financial assistance.
On March 1, Abu Dhabi authorities instructed hotels across the emirate to extend the stays of guests unable to travel due to the current situation, with the government covering the cost of the extra nights. The directive, issued in a circular by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, reflects a coordinated effort to support international visitors and ensure no traveller is left without accommodation.
As uncertainty lingers, these acts of solidarity reflect a wider community effort to ensure that no traveller is left without shelter or support.
The developments come as the US and Israel’s conflict with Iran enters its fourth day, with tensions continuing to rise across the region. Readers can follow the latest updates on the Gulf News live blog.
