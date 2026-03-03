We want to ensure students are safe and education never skips a beat, says NCEMA
Abu Dhabi: Students in the UAE schools and universities will continue to learn classes online amid the blatant Iranian aggression on the country, the UAE government clarified on Wednesday.
The education process continues uninterrupted through the activation of remote learning systems, a top official said during the UAE Government Media briefing on the latest developments of the current situation in the country.
"We want our students to keep learning in a safe and steady environment, ensuring that education never skips a beat," said Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson for the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).
The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research had on Saturday announced that all students, across public and private schools and universities nationwide, will continue their studies through distance learning from March 2 to March 4.
The shift applied to students as well as teaching and administrative staff at all institutions across the country. The decision was subject to ongoing assessment.
The new announcement to continue distance learning comes as the UAE's air defence systems continue to intercept incoming missiles and drones amid the broader regional situation.
Authorities have emphasised that the country's essential services, including education, remain fully operational and that measures are in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all residents. By shifting to remote learning, the government is ensuring that students are not left behind academically while keeping them out of harm's way.