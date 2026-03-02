GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE intercepts 9 ballistic missiles, 6 cruise missiles and 148 drones in Iranian attacks

Iranian attacks leave 3 dead and 68 injured, with limited damage to civilian sites

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Interceptors at work
Interceptors at work

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Defence said on Monday that the country’s air defence systems had successfully intercepted and destroyed nine ballistic missiles, six cruise missiles and 148 drones during attacks launched by Iran.

In a detailed update, the ministry said that since the beginning of the assault, a total of 174 ballistic missiles had been detected heading towards the country. 

Of these, 161 were intercepted and destroyed, while 13 fell into the sea. It added that 689 Iranian drones had also been tracked, with 645 intercepted and 44 falling within the UAE.

The ministry said eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed, noting that some caused limited collateral damage. The attacks resulted in three deaths and 68 minor injuries.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

It said the sounds heard in different parts of the country were the result of interceptions carried out by air defence systems against ballistic missiles, as well as by fighter aircraft targeting drones and cruise missiles. These operations, it said, led to minor to moderate material damage to a number of civilian sites.

The ministry strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as a blatant act of aggression and a serious violation of national sovereignty and international law. 

It said the sounds heard in different parts of the country were the result of interceptions carried out by air defence systems against ballistic missiles, as well as by fighter aircraft targeting drones and cruise missiles.

It said the UAE reserves the full right to respond to the escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens and residents, safeguard its security and stability, and defend its national interests.

The ministry added that it remains on high alert and fully prepared to address any threats, stressing that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains a top priority.

It also urged the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid spreading rumours or unverified reports.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Flag of UAE

UAE closes embassy in Tehran amid regional tensions

1m read
UAE condemns Iranian attacks on Oman

UAE condemns Iranian attacks on Oman

1m read
X@modgovae

UAE slams the targeting of Al Salam base by Iran

1m read
UAE, Qatar leaders condemn Iranian attacks in call

UAE, Qatar leaders condemn Iranian attacks in call

1m read