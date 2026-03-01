UAE stands firm: Iranian missiles attack foiled, calm prevails

Debris landed in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. One Pakistani national was killed near Zayed International Airport , and several others were injured in separate incidents. Minor fires including one on the outer façade of Burj Al Arab and on Dubai Palm, were swiftly controlled. Emergency teams at Dubai International Airport managed minor damage and ensured passenger safety under pre-established contingency plans.

The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones fired from Iran were detected approaching UAE territory. Of these, 132 missiles were destroyed in mid-air while five fell into the sea. Of the drones, 195 were intercepted with 14 falling within UAE borders or waters, causing minor material damage.

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates displayed composure, precision, and national unity as it intercepted a massive missile and drone assault launched from Iran, demonstrating readiness and resilience in the face of one of the most severe regional escalations in recent history.

The Ministry described the Iranian missile strikes as a serious escalation, a violation of UAE sovereignty, and a breach of international law. It reaffirmed the nation’s full right to defend its territory, people, and national interests.

Alongside operational measures, UAE authorities took decisive steps to counter misinformation. The UAE Public Prosecution warned that sharing false or unverified content could result in legal consequences, even for those not originating the information. Residents were urged to rely exclusively on official communications and avoid circulating rumours or old videos that could create confusion and compromise security.

She said that the UAE’s message is clear: the safety of all who live in, work in, or visit the country remains paramount. “We will leave no stone unturned to make sure that we defend ourselves and we are prepared for that, she added.

Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy confirmed the UAE’s defence systems are among the most advanced globally and fully operational. She emphasised that while the UAE is prepared to defend itself, measured responses and calm remain essential to prevent wider escalation.

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President, said the escalation had been anticipated for months, noting that Gulf states had made every effort to avoid confrontation. “There is no alternative to political dialogue. Military responses only deepen crises and escalate instability,” Gargash said. He also highlighted that Iran’s attacks had missed their intended targets while further isolating the country diplomatically.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received calls from leaders from around the world including: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece and Pakistan, all expressing solidarity with the UAE, condemning the Iranian missile strikes, and emphasising the importance of regional de-escalation.

Despite the scale of the attacks and the broader chaos following the US-Israel strikes on Iran, UAE operations and civil order remained intact. From air defence interceptions to coordinated public communications and emergency management, the nation’s calm and measured response reinforced public confidence.

The Iranian missile assault on the UAE occurred less than 24 hours after the launch of joint attack named Operation Roaring Lion by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the United States, which targeted military infrastructure across Iran. Reports confirm these strikes killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several top military commanders, plunging the Islamic Republic into unprecedented internal chaos and triggering retaliatory attacks on Gulf states.

