'You are safe': Minister says UAE will defend every citizen, resident

UAE intercepted 137 missiles, 200 drones, Reem Al Hashimy tells CNN
Dubai: The UAE has intercepted more than 137 ballistic missiles and over 200 drones, with damage largely limited to debris, Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy told CNN anchor Becky Anderson on Sunday.
The Minister stressed that many of the loud sounds heard by residents were interceptions. Where damage has occurred, she said, it has been primarily from debris. She assured residents and citizens alike that the UAE’s leadership will continue to act decisively to protect everyone who calls the country home.
“I know it’s a scary time for a lot of the residents. You mentioned that, because you’re right, we don’t hear these types of loud sounds, but at the same time, those are sounds of interception and where there has been damage, primarily debris,” Reem told Becky.
“And so I do think it is important that we reaffirm to the people of the UAE, both expatriates, but also nationals alike, that we have one of the best air-to-air missile defence systems in the world, and that we are doing everything to ensure that we continue to be safe and secure,” the Minister assured viewers.
She said Iran had carried out “unjustifiable and unlawful measures” not only against the UAE but across the Gulf and beyond. According to the minister, more than 137 ballistic missiles and over 200 drones have been intercepted by the UAE’s defence systems.
Al Hashimy described the situation as unprecedented and said the UAE had tried in recent weeks and months to encourage dialogue and de-escalation.
“Unfortunately, we are at a situation right now where Iran has, through very unjustifiable and very unlawful measures, taken attacks not just to the UAE, but also to the rest of the Gulf and beyond. That is something that we do not accept,” the Minister asserted.
While underlining the UAE’s defensive readiness, Reem stressed that the country does not seek further escalation.
“We, of course, do not want further escalation. We are calling for calm and measured responses,” she said, adding that the UAE continues to work with international partners and has received assurances of support and coordination, along with condemnation of the attacks.
The minister also reaffirmed that prior to the escalation, the UAE had been clear that its territory would not be used to launch attacks against Iran. At the same time, she stressed that diplomacy remains an option.
“We have before this began been very clear about not having our territories be used to attack Iran,” she said. “We have always encouraged dialogue, and we have wanted to make sure that it doesn’t amount to this, because our region doesn’t need another war.”
However, she added a firm warning: “If it needs to come to that, it will come to that. And really, the ball is in Iran’s court right now about how they want to deal with a neighbourhood and a neighbour that has traditionally been a very fair and good neighbour to them as well.”
Asked whether the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader had closed the door on diplomacy, Al Hashimy was unequivocal.
“The door for diplomacy never closes,” she said, adding that the region does not need another war and that stability remains the objective.
She stressed the geographic and regional realities. “Iran is a neighbour to us, will always be a neighbour to us, geographically. We share a lot of similar ecosystems in a very close and tight-knit region.”
At the same time, she said the scale of the attacks could not be ignored. “It takes two to tango, and at this stage, you are seeing a barrage of attacks against not just the UAE, but other countries within the Gulf, Jordan, Iraq, et cetera. That is a massive escalatory measure.”
On Iran’s internal leadership and governance, Al Hashimy said the UAE does not interfere. “We’ve reiterated this: it is for the Iranian people to decide. The UAE doesn’t get involved in how different countries are governed or how different countries choose their government.”
“Our position is simple,” she added. “We want a friendly neighbour that wants to live side by side with us and with our surrounding region, and we are hopeful that it will eventually come to that.”
Speaking about ties with the United States, she said: “We have a very strong strategic relationship with the United States and a strong relationship with President Trump as well. They are our allies and they are our friends.”
But she stressed the broader objective: “The objective right now is to find a way out of more conflict and war in this part of the world that has already seen far too much of it.”
In a direct message to citizens, residents and visitors, Al Hashimy sought to reassure the public.
“You are safe with a leadership that cares for you and that will do everything they possibly can to ensure that that safety continues,” she said.
She also praised frontline teams, saying the country must “salute our defence forces, law enforcement, all of the Civil Defence teams and police forces”.
“It’s just been quite loud and there’s been some debris at different places, but otherwise we’ve been quite safe,” she said, urging people to “put things in context” and recognise that the UAE remains “a safe place that has a very strong infrastructure”.
“We will really leave no stone unturned to make sure that that continues to be the case for all of our citizens and residents alike,” she said.