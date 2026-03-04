GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

You do not have to cope alone: 10 Free UAE mental health services

A clear guide to confidential helplines, counselling and crisis support

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
You do not have to cope alone: 10 Free UAE mental health services
shutterstock

Dubai: If you are finding things difficult right now, you are not the only one. And you do not have to manage it by yourself.

Across the UAE, there are a number of free, confidential services available to residents who need someone to talk to, whether that is for anxiety, sleep difficulties, family stress, or something more serious. Here is a straightforward guide to what is available and how to reach it.

1. National mental support line

The National Program for Happiness and Wellbeing runs a dedicated mental support line, available from 8am to 8pm daily.

You can call or send a WhatsApp message to: 800-HOPE (800 4673)

The line was set up specifically to support residents during difficult times and is staffed by trained volunteers as part of the national volunteers.ae campaign.

2. Indian workers resource centre helpline

Originally established to support Indian workers, the IWRC helpline now welcomes callers of all nationalities.

Call: 800 46342

It is a free, accessible option for anyone who needs to talk.

3. Abu Dhabi: Estijaba helpline

Residents in Abu Dhabi can access psychological support through the Estijaba helpline, staffed by trained medical professionals from the Abu Dhabi health authority Seha.

Call: 800 1717

4. MedicoArabia mental health helpline

MedicoArabia has launched a dedicated mental health line specifically to support people affected by the current situation, including those experiencing anxiety, trauma, panic attacks, emotional distress, or crisis situations.

The service offers 24/7 access to licensed professionals, trauma-informed counselling, audio and text consultations, crisis support, and multilingual assistance across the UAE.

Call or WhatsApp: +971 56 900 5443 or +971 50 159 0070

5. Aster DM healthcare: Free online consultations

For the next three days, Aster DM Healthcare is offering free online mental well-being video consultations via the myAster app. These are available across the UAE and allow you to speak confidentially with a licensed psychologist from home.

Download the myAster app to access this service.

6. Taalouf family counselling

If family stress or relationship pressures are weighing on you, the Taalouf family counselling free phone line connects callers with specialist consultants who can offer practical advice and support.

Call: 800623

The service is free and open to all members of the public.

7. UAE Unified family counselling portal

The government's Unified Family Counselling Portal offers five types of support: family counselling, social counselling, psychological counselling, and legal consultations. You can request an immediate consultation, a video call, or direct communication with a consultant.

Hospital and clinic-based services

For those who need more structured or ongoing care, the following services are available:

8. Dubai

Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital is the first internationally accredited mental health facility in the Middle East, serving patients across Dubai and the Northern Emirates. It offers outpatient clinics for children, adults, the elderly, and people of determination, as well as addiction and forensic psychiatry services. Visit: dha.gov.ae

9. Abu Dhabi

Seha provides psychiatry services across the emirate. Visit: seha.ae

10. UAE-wide

Emirates Health Services offers access to mental health services nationally. Visit: ehs.gov.ae

Reaching out is not a sign of weakness. Feeling anxious, overwhelmed, or unsettled during difficult times is a completely normal human response. These services exist precisely for moments like this, and every single one of them is there to help.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please do not wait.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAElifestyleHealthMental healthUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The 800-SAKINA helpline offers free, confidential support in Arabic and English, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring no one has to face their worries alone.

Abu Dhabi launches 24/7 mental health hotline

2m read
Ramadan in UAE: Can fasting without phones boost focus?

Ramadan in UAE: Can fasting without phones boost focus?

4m read
Balancing work, fasting and sleep: The mental toll of Ramadan. (Photo for representation purposes only)

Ramadan in UAE: Fasting, work, no sleep – burning out?

3m read
Residents gather for a community iftar in the UAE during Ramadan.

Lonely this Ramadan? UAE doctors say you’re not alone

4m read