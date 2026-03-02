GOLD/FOREX
Health

Feeling anxious? Abu Dhabi activates 24/7 mental health hotline to offer immediate help

The helpline offers free, confidential support in Arabic and English

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
The 800-SAKINA helpline offers free, confidential support in Arabic and English, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring no one has to face their worries alone.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Abu Dhabi has launched a round-the-clock mental health support hotline, 800-SAKINA (725462), offering residents a safe, confidential and compassionate space to speak with qualified professionals about any concerns affecting their wellbeing.

The service is managed by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the emirate's healthcare regulator, in collaboration with Sakina — a specialist mental health network operating under SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth.

The hotline provides psychological first aid and direct access to qualified mental health professionals for immediate support. It is bilingual, serving callers in both Arabic and English, with dedicated provision for children and families.

Residents can seek guidance on a broad range of concerns, including anxiety, panic attacks, acute stress, sleep difficulties, or any other mental health matter. Those already managing a mental health condition can also receive tailored advice on coping during periods of heightened anxiety or significant change.

“No concern is too small to discuss. Support is available around the clock, and Abu Dhabi's health system continues to operate safely and effectively for all community members,” Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said.

Dr. Al Ghaithi said the activation of the hotline reflected the government's commitment to timely, trusted support for every member of the community. "We remain close to our community, listening to their concerns and responding quickly with practical help," she added.

How to support your mental wellbeing

  • Maintain regular daily routines where possible

  • Stay connected with family and friends

  • Limit exposure to distressing or unverified news

  • Reach out for support when you feel overwhelmed

  • Call 800-SAKINA (725462) — free, 24/7, confidential

This service has been activated as tensions continue to rise across the region. The US and Israel’s conflict with Iran enters its third day, with tensions continuing to rise across the region. Readers can follow the latest updates on the Gulf News live blog.

