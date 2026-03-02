GOLD/FOREX
UAE continues to monitor situation, ensuring public safety

NCEMA stressed that adherence to instructions issued by relevant authorities is essential

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
UAE continues to monitor situation, ensuring public safety
Supplied

National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has reaffirmed that monitoring efforts remain ongoing as part of nationwide precautionary measures aimed at protecting the community and ensuring the highest levels of preparedness.

The authority confirmed that all response systems remain fully operational, with continuous assessment of developments to support public safety and stability.

Public urged to follow official instructions

NCEMA stressed that adherence to instructions issued by relevant authorities is essential. Residents are advised to exercise caution and follow general safety guidance issued through official channels.

Officials reiterated that safeguarding the public remains the top priority, with all measures aligned to maintain readiness and respond swiftly to any emerging situation.

