GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Global Village closed for fourth consecutive day

Visitors advised to check updates as Global Village stays closed

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Global Village closed for fourth consecutive day
Gulf News

Dubai: Global Village will remain closed on Wednesday, March 4, as regional tensions continue.

In a statement, Global Village said the closure is a precautionary safety measure taken in line with official guidance. Visitors have been advised to check the attraction’s official website and social media channels for updates on reopening.

Meanwhile, Emaar confirmed that all its communities, malls, hospitality assets and development projects are operating as normal despite rising geopolitical tensions in the region.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) also outlined the advanced action plan it has implemented to manage the situation over the past few days.

NCEMA said monitoring efforts remain ongoing as part of nationwide precautionary measures aimed at protecting the community and ensuring a high level of preparedness.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find us on the Huawei AppGallery.

Related Topics:
Global Village

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Tourists in Dubai Mall Chinatown.

Emaar says communities and malls operating normally

1h ago2m read
Homes 4 Life Real Estate ranked 3rd at Emaar Awards '25

Homes 4 Life Real Estate ranked 3rd at Emaar Awards '25

2m read
Emaar reports record 2025 with highest sales, profit

Emaar reports record 2025 with highest sales, profit

2m read
Mohamed Ali Alabbar, founder of Emaar and Noon, and chairman of Eagle Hills.

I’m in a hurry, I make mistakes: Alabbar gets candid

2m read