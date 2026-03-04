Global Village closed for fourth consecutive day

Visitors advised to check updates as Global Village stays closed
Dubai: Global Village will remain closed on Wednesday, March 4, as regional tensions continue.
In a statement, Global Village said the closure is a precautionary safety measure taken in line with official guidance. Visitors have been advised to check the attraction’s official website and social media channels for updates on reopening.
Meanwhile, Emaar confirmed that all its communities, malls, hospitality assets and development projects are operating as normal despite rising geopolitical tensions in the region.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) also outlined the advanced action plan it has implemented to manage the situation over the past few days.
NCEMA said monitoring efforts remain ongoing as part of nationwide precautionary measures aimed at protecting the community and ensuring a high level of preparedness.
