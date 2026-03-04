Emaar confirms normal operations across its communities amid regional tensions
Dubai: All Emaar communities, malls, hospitality assets and development projects continue to operate normally despite rising geopolitical tensions in the region, the developer said.
"The city continues to demonstrate resilience, supported by effective leadership, sound regulation, and a dynamic business environment. Our focus remains on disciplined execution, operational excellence, and delivering sustainable value for our shareholders and customers," said company’s founder Mohamed Alabbar.
The reassurance comes at a time of heightened uncertainty across the Middle East following the outbreak of military conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran since Saturday.
The company’s reassurance follows a record financial year that has strengthened its balance sheet and positioned it for continued growth.
Emaar reported its strongest performance in history in 2025, with property sales reaching Dh80.4 billion. Revenue climbed to Dh49.6 billion while net profit before tax reached Dh25.7 billion.
The developer also ended the year with a revenue backlog of Dh155 billion, giving the company strong visibility over future earnings and cash flows. That backlog reflects the scale of projects under construction and scheduled deliveries in the coming years.
Momentum from last year has carried into 2026, with property demand continuing to accelerate during the opening months of the year.
Emaar recorded UAE property sales of Dh17.2 billion during the first two months of 2026, compared with Dh7.9 billion during the same period last year. That represents a year on year increase of about 118%.
Alabbar said the company’s performance reflects the broader stability of the emirate’s economic model.
“Emaar’s performance reflects the strength of Dubai’s economic vision and the confidence investors place in its stability and long term prospects”
Emaar’s portfolio includes some of Dubai’s most prominent residential communities, retail destinations and hospitality assets. The company operates large scale developments that house tens of thousands of residents and welcome millions of visitors every year.
Despite the geopolitical developments unfolding across the region, the developer confirmed that all operations continue without interruption.