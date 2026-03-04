GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

Emaar confirms communities, malls and projects operating normally

Emaar confirms normal operations across its communities amid regional tensions

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Tourists in Dubai Mall Chinatown.
Tourists in Dubai Mall Chinatown.

Dubai: All Emaar communities, malls, hospitality assets and development projects continue to operate normally despite rising geopolitical tensions in the region, the developer said.

"The city continues to demonstrate resilience, supported by effective leadership, sound regulation, and a dynamic business environment. Our focus remains on disciplined execution, operational excellence, and delivering sustainable value for our shareholders and customers," said company’s founder Mohamed Alabbar.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

The reassurance comes at a time of heightened uncertainty across the Middle East following the outbreak of military conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran since Saturday.

Record performance strengthens resilience

The company’s reassurance follows a record financial year that has strengthened its balance sheet and positioned it for continued growth.

Emaar reported its strongest performance in history in 2025, with property sales reaching Dh80.4 billion. Revenue climbed to Dh49.6 billion while net profit before tax reached Dh25.7 billion.

The developer also ended the year with a revenue backlog of Dh155 billion, giving the company strong visibility over future earnings and cash flows. That backlog reflects the scale of projects under construction and scheduled deliveries in the coming years.

Strong start to 2026

Momentum from last year has carried into 2026, with property demand continuing to accelerate during the opening months of the year.

Emaar recorded UAE property sales of Dh17.2 billion during the first two months of 2026, compared with Dh7.9 billion during the same period last year. That represents a year on year increase of about 118%.

Alabbar said the company’s performance reflects the broader stability of the emirate’s economic model.

“Emaar’s performance reflects the strength of Dubai’s economic vision and the confidence investors place in its stability and long term prospects”

Emaar’s portfolio includes some of Dubai’s most prominent residential communities, retail destinations and hospitality assets. The company operates large scale developments that house tens of thousands of residents and welcome millions of visitors every year.

Despite the geopolitical developments unfolding across the region, the developer confirmed that all operations continue without interruption.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiEmaarDubai tourismUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

flydubai reports strong financial and passenger growth in 2025.

flydubai posts Dh 2.2 billion profit in 2025

3m read
Dubai’s real estate market sustains strong momentum, driven by rising off-plan demand, resilient secondary values and strong investor confidence.

How Dubai Real Estate Market hits new highs

4m read
Emaar reports record 2025 with highest sales, profit

Emaar reports record 2025 with highest sales, profit

2m read
An artist's view of the Dubai Loop project: The first phase will kick off with the construction of a 6.4-km pilot route, with four stations and linking the Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai Mall.

Which areas will Dubai Loop connect first?

2m read