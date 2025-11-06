GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Emaar sees 22% rise in property sales to Dh61b for first nine months of 2025

Revenue backlog surged to Dh150.3 billion ($41 billion), up nearly 50%

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Emaar sees 22% rise in property sales to Dh61b for first nine months of 2025
Cromwell Ken P. Ibo

Dubai: Emaar Properties PJSC reported Dh61 billion ($16.6 billion) in property sales for the first nine months of 2025, marking a 22% year-on-year increase. The company’s revenue backlog surged to Dh150.3 billion ($41 billion), up nearly 50% from the same period last year, reflecting strong demand and project momentum.

Key indicators:

  • Revenue: Dh33.1 billion ($9 billion), up 39% year-on-year

  • EBITDA: Dh16.6 billion ($4.5 billion), up 32%

  • Net profit before tax: Dh16.7 billion ($4.5 billion), up 35%

Emaar said the performance was driven by steady demand for new developments, strong recurring revenue streams, and disciplined financial management. Founder Mohamed Alabbar credited the UAE’s economic policies and Emaar’s strategic planning for the continued growth.

“Every achievement during this period is a result of understanding market dynamics, responding quickly, and staying ahead of expectations,” Alabbar said.

Property development

Emaar’s UAE-based projects, including Dubai Hills Estate, The Oasis, Rashid Yachts & Marina, Dubai Creek Harbour, and The Valley, continued to perform strongly. Property sales in the UAE reached Dh52.9 billion ($14.4 billion), a 10% rise from 2024.

The group’s UAE development backlog stood at Dh130 billion ($35.4 billion) as of September 30, 2025. Emaar also announced plans for Emaar Hills, a new ultra-luxury community adjacent to Dubai Hills Estate, featuring “Dubai Mansions” for high-end buyers.

International expansion

Emaar’s international operations saw property sales surge 331% to Dh8.1 billion ($2.2 billion), led by projects in Egypt and India. International revenue totaled Dh1.4 billion ($0.4 billion), about 4% of total group revenue.

Retail and hospitality indicators:

  • Shopping malls and retail: AED 4.7 billion (US$1.3 billion) in revenue, up 12%

  • Hospitality and leisure: AED 3 billion (US$0.8 billion), up 15%, with hotel occupancy averaging 72%

  • Recurring revenue portfolio: AED 7.7 billion (US$2.1 billion), contributing 35% of total EBITDA

Strategic outlook

Emaar highlighted its substantial land bank of 660 million sq. ft. globally, including 370 million sq. ft. in the UAE, supporting long-term expansion. The company also noted improved credit ratings — BBB+ (S&P Global) and Baa1 (Moody’s) — both with stable outlooks.

Emaar said it continues to prioritize sustainability and talent development, with upgrades to its MSCI ESG rating to ‘A’ and initiatives to nurture Emirati professionals.

The results reaffirm Emaar’s position as one of the UAE’s strongest listed developers, maintaining growth momentum across its property, retail, and hospitality segments through 2025.

Emaar Development strength

The company's subsidiary Emaar Development separately reported Dh52.9 billion ($14.4 billion) in property sales for the first nine months of 2025, up 10% year-on-year, with net profit before tax rising 49% to Dh9.8 billion ($2.7 billion).

Revenue grew 41% to Dh17.6 billion ($4.8 billion), while the revenue backlog increased 44% to Dh120.4 billion (US$32.8 billion), underscoring strong project demand and future revenue visibility. EBITDA climbed 49% to Dh8.9 billion ($2.4 billion), maintaining a robust 51% margin.

The results were supported by 33 new project launches across master developments and strong market demand, further strengthening Emaar’s leadership in the UAE’s property sector.

Emaar also unveiled its new Dubai Mansions project, adding to its portfolio of high-end communities and reinforcing its commitment to sustainable, high-quality urban living.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai property

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Parking in Dubai

New paid parking zones introduced by Parkin

1m read
Emaar Hills will feature 40,000 luxury homes, anchored by grand mansions ranging between 10,000 and 20,000 square feet.

Emaar launches Dh100 billion ultra-luxury community

1m read
The du headquarters at Dubai Hills

Higher margins, lower costs drive up du Q3 net profit

2m read
LANY, the US-born pop band is coming to the UAE

Tickets for LANY's show in Dubai go on sale this month

1m read