Emaar sees 22% rise in property sales to Dh61b for first nine months of 2025

Dubai: Emaar Properties PJSC reported Dh61 billion ($16.6 billion) in property sales for the first nine months of 2025, marking a 22% year-on-year increase. The company’s revenue backlog surged to Dh150.3 billion ($41 billion), up nearly 50% from the same period last year, reflecting strong demand and project momentum.

Emaar said the performance was driven by steady demand for new developments, strong recurring revenue streams, and disciplined financial management. Founder Mohamed Alabbar credited the UAE’s economic policies and Emaar’s strategic planning for the continued growth.

Emaar said it continues to prioritize sustainability and talent development, with upgrades to its MSCI ESG rating to ‘A’ and initiatives to nurture Emirati professionals.

The company's subsidiary Emaar Development separately reported Dh52.9 billion ($14.4 billion) in property sales for the first nine months of 2025, up 10% year-on-year, with net profit before tax rising 49% to Dh9.8 billion ($2.7 billion).

