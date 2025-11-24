UK's Revolut hits $75 billion valuation after completing new share sale

Fundraising process drives one of the largest valuations for a private fintech globally
Dubai: Revolut has completed a major fundraising process that values the company at $75 billion, marking one of the largest valuations for a private fintech globally.
The share sale was led by Coatue, Greenoaks, Dragoneer, and Fidelity Management & Research Company, with participation from NVentures — NVIDIA’s venture capital arm — along with Andreessen Horowitz, Franklin Templeton and T. Rowe Price Associates. The transaction also provided liquidity to current employees, marking the fifth time Revolut has enabled staff to sell shares as part of its employee-ownership programme.
Revolut said the new valuation reflects a period of strong financial performance and rapid global expansion. The company’s 2024 revenue rose 72% to $4.0 billion, while profit before tax grew 149% to $1.4 billion. Its performance has continued into 2025, with the customer base now exceeding 65 million worldwide and its business division reaching $1 billion in annualised revenue.
The fundraising also follows key regulatory milestones. Revolut secured final banking authorisation in Mexico ahead of its launch and obtained a banking incorporation licence in Colombia. The company is also preparing to launch in India as part of its plan to build what it describes as the world’s first truly global bank.
The involvement of NVentures strengthens Revolut’s collaboration with NVIDIA, particularly in areas linked to artificial intelligence. Revolut said the relationship supports its long-term technology goals as it expands into new markets.
Revolut CEO and co-founder Nik Storonsky said the new valuation reflects the progress made toward the company’s goal of serving 100 million customers across 100 countries. CFO Victor Stinga added that investor demand highlights the strength of the firm’s business model and profitability.
Founded in 2015 as a money transfer and exchange app, Revolut now offers a broad range of financial services and processes more than one billion transactions each month.
