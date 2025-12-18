Circular economy of hype: Inside AI’s self-financing machine

Growth that flows in a circle isn’t the same as growth that flows from independent demand. The dot-com era had a name for this behavior: revenue round-tripping. Telecoms companies paid each other for capacity in order to record reciprocal sales. On paper, revenue exploded. In practice, cash did not. The AI sector hasn’t crossed that line, but it rhymes. When the same dollar passes through three balance sheets, the illusion of profitability deepens.