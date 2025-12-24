Kuwait bans energy drinks in restaurants, government offices, and schools

Sales will be permitted only through cooperative societies and parallel markets
Dubai: Kuwait’s Minister of Health, Dr Ahmed Abdulwahab Al Awadhi, has issued a ministerial decision regulating the sale and circulation of energy drinks, introducing age limits, consumption caps and sweeping restrictions on where the products may be sold, according to Al Qabas newspaper.
Under the decision, energy drinks may only be sold to individuals aged 18 and above. Daily consumption is limited to a maximum of two cans per person, with the caffeine content not exceeding 80 milligrams per 250 millilitres in a single can.
The regulations also require producers and importers to place clear and prominent health warnings on packaging, while banning all commercial advertising and sponsorships linked to energy drinks.
The decision prohibits the sale and circulation of energy drinks in all public and private educational institutions, including schools at all levels, as well as public and private institutes and universities. Sales are also banned across government institutions and entities.
In addition, the sale of energy drinks has been prohibited in restaurants, cafés, grocery stores, food trucks of all types and sizes, and self service vending machines. The restrictions extend to online ordering platforms and delivery services, effectively barring home delivery of the products.
Sales will be permitted only through cooperative societies and parallel markets, and then solely in designated areas within those outlets. These sales will be subject to strict oversight by the relevant authorities, with full compliance required in relation to age verification and quantity limits.
