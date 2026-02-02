Dubai Police review community feedback and act on suggestions to improve services
Bur Dubai Police engage residents through ‘Your Voice is Heard’ initiative Dubai Police, represented by Bur Dubai Police Station, recently held a community open meeting under its ‘Your Voice is Heard’ initiative, aimed at strengthening direct communication with residents, citizens and partners within the station’s jurisdiction.
The meeting was attended by Brigadier Khalifa Khalid Al Awadhi, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, his deputy Lieutenant Colonel Ali Ibrahim Al Awar, senior officers, officials and members of the community.
Addressing attendees, Brigadier Al Awadhi said the initiative reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to actively listening to community feedback and suggestions, in line with the leadership’s vision to enhance service quality and public engagement.
He noted that such meetings play a key role in developing police services and aligning them with international best practices, while also supporting government directives focused on reducing bureaucracy and improving customer experience.
Dubai Police, he added, carefully reviews all feedback received from the community and follows up on suggestions to ensure continuous improvement in services.
The session included an overview of several community-focused initiatives, including the ‘Policeman in Your Neighbourhood’ programme, which aims to strengthen cooperation between police officers and residents to promote safety and security.
Attendees were also briefed on the range of community and security services available at police stations, as well as digital services offered through the Dubai Police website, smart application, and smart police stations. Information was shared on the 901 non-emergency call centre and the 999 emergency hotline for urgent cases.
The meeting concluded with an open discussion, during which Brigadier Al Awadhi listened to residents’ views and suggestions, expressing his appreciation for their continued cooperation and partnership with Dubai Police.
