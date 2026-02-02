GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Bur Dubai Police open dialogue with residents under ‘Your Voice is Heard’

Dubai Police review community feedback and act on suggestions to improve services

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bur Dubai Police open dialogue with residents under ‘Your Voice is Heard’
Supplied

Bur Dubai Police engage residents through ‘Your Voice is Heard’ initiative Dubai Police, represented by Bur Dubai Police Station, recently held a community open meeting under its ‘Your Voice is Heard’ initiative, aimed at strengthening direct communication with residents, citizens and partners within the station’s jurisdiction.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Khalifa Khalid Al Awadhi, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, his deputy Lieutenant Colonel Ali Ibrahim Al Awar, senior officers, officials and members of the community.

Addressing attendees, Brigadier Al Awadhi said the initiative reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to actively listening to community feedback and suggestions, in line with the leadership’s vision to enhance service quality and public engagement.

He noted that such meetings play a key role in developing police services and aligning them with international best practices, while also supporting government directives focused on reducing bureaucracy and improving customer experience.

Dubai Police, he added, carefully reviews all feedback received from the community and follows up on suggestions to ensure continuous improvement in services.

The session included an overview of several community-focused initiatives, including the ‘Policeman in Your Neighbourhood’ programme, which aims to strengthen cooperation between police officers and residents to promote safety and security.

Attendees were also briefed on the range of community and security services available at police stations, as well as digital services offered through the Dubai Police website, smart application, and smart police stations. Information was shared on the 901 non-emergency call centre and the 999 emergency hotline for urgent cases.

The meeting concluded with an open discussion, during which Brigadier Al Awadhi listened to residents’ views and suggestions, expressing his appreciation for their continued cooperation and partnership with Dubai Police.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rohit Shetty

Gunshots heard outside director Rohit Shetty's house

1m read
Dubai Municipality nurseries produce 15,000 plants an hour

How Dubai grows 90m plants annually for city parks

2m read
Teen Emirati makes history on Antarctica’s highest peak

Teen Emirati makes history on Antarctica’s highest peak

4m read
Kuwait bans energy drinks in schools, cafés and offices

Kuwait bans energy drinks in schools, cafés and offices

1m read