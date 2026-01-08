Al Barsha Police engage residents through ‘Your Voice Is Heard’ initiative

Participants were also briefed on the range of community and security services offered by Dubai Police through police stations, the official website, the smart app and Smart Police Stations (SPS). The role of the 901 contact centre for non-emergency calls and the 999-emergency number, dedicated exclusively to urgent cases, was also highlighted.

Colonel Al Muhairi said the initiative reflects Dubai Police’s people-centric approach, guided by the directives of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to engage directly with the public and use their feedback to continuously enhance services in line with the highest international standards.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.