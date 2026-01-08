GOLD/FOREX
Al Barsha Police engage residents through ‘Your Voice Is Heard’ initiative

It acted a platform for community feedback

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Al Barsha Police engage residents through ‘Your Voice Is Heard’ initiative
Dubai Police, represented by Al Barsha Police Station, has organised the ‘Your Voice Is Heard’ initiative as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen direct engagement with residents, partners, and community members across the area.

The forum offered an open platform for participants to share their views, feedback and suggestions for improvement, underlining Dubai Police’s commitment to listening to the community and responding to its needs.

The event was attended by Colonel Yousif Thani Mohammed Al Muhairi, Deputy Director of Al Barsha Police Station, along with a number of officers, residents, and partners.

Colonel Al Muhairi said the initiative reflects Dubai Police’s people-centric approach, guided by the directives of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to engage directly with the public and use their feedback to continuously enhance services in line with the highest international standards.

He added that all feedback and suggestions received are carefully reviewed and followed up, supporting government efforts to reduce bureaucracy and improve service efficiency.

During the session, attendees were introduced to several Dubai Police initiatives aimed at strengthening community engagement, including the ‘Your Neighbourhood Police Officer’ programme, which acts as a direct link between police and residents to promote cooperation and enhance public safety.

Participants were also briefed on the range of community and security services offered by Dubai Police through police stations, the official website, the smart app and Smart Police Stations (SPS). The role of the 901 contact centre for non-emergency calls and the 999-emergency number, dedicated exclusively to urgent cases, was also highlighted.

The initiative concluded with Colonel Al Muhairi honouring Al Barsha Police Station’s partners for their support of various events and initiatives, praising their cooperation and valuable contributions.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
