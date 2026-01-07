Dubai Police commend 2,479 volunteers for ensuring safe New Year's Eve celebrations

More than 3,111 volunteers registered to take part in the New Year’s Eve support operations, with 2,479 selected for the gig. Representing 45 nationalities, they were deployed across 15 main locations, where they assisted police teams and submitted reports and observations to help enhance future operations.

Brigadier Al Mansouri said the outcome reaffirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to government directives that promote volunteering and community participation as sustainable values and a core pillar of comprehensive development. He noted that volunteering has been embedded as an institutional value through innovative programmes that enable employees and community members to contribute actively to human security and social stability.

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, praised the volunteers for their high morale and professionalism while providing operational support throughout the celebrations. He said their performance reflected Dubai’s civilised image and highlighted the strength of partnership between the police and the community.

Dubai Police have commended the efforts of thousands of volunteers who supported crowd management and organisation during the New Year’s Eve 2026 celebrations, saying their contribution played a key role in ensuring the smooth and safe delivery of one of the city’s largest annual events.

