American University in Dubai continues distance learning amid Iran aggression on UAE

Universities in UAE are also addressing mental health concerns of students
Dubai: The American University in Dubai (AUD) is continuing distance learning, while universities across the UAE are stepping up mental health and counselling support for students and staff amid the blatant Iranian aggression on the UAE.
AUD confirmed to Gulf News that classes are being delivered virtually through approved platforms, with academic schedules maintained as normal, including Ramadan timings.
Higher education institutions in the UAE shifted classes online as per the UAE government's directive. On Saturday, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced that studies will shift to distance learning from Monday, 2 March 2026, until Wednesday, March 4, 2026.
Dr Assaad Farah, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at AUD, said the university moved swiftly to comply with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR) directive. "Classes were delivered virtually through AUD-approved platforms, ensuring academic continuity while maintaining regular schedules," he said.
Dr Farah added that the shift had gone well overall. "The transition was smooth overall, and we have emphasised flexibility, ensuring students, faculty and staff are supported during this period."
Residential students were not disrupted, with campus routines continuing as before. Administrative and essential operations carried on either remotely or on-site as required.
Beyond academics, AUD has also made wellbeing a priority. "We also provided health and mental support, including access to personal counsellors, to ensure the well-being of our community," Dr Farah said.
AUD said it continues to monitor developments closely. "AUD remains committed to the safety, well-being, and academic success of our students, faculty and staff," Dr Farah added.
At Ajman University, the response has gone further, with the Counselling Unit launching two open support initiatives running alongside its regular services.
Dr Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said the university had taken deliberate steps to widen the net of support. "The Counselling Unit has taken additional steps to gently expand the support available to our community, while continuing to provide our regular counselling services," he said.
The first initiative offers daily open online psychological support sessions for students this week, with no prior booking required and places available on a first-come, first-served basis. "They are intended as safe, welcoming spaces where students may pause, reflect, and receive reassurance and emotional support in a confidential and supportive environment," Dr Seghir said.
A parallel stream of open online sessions has also been launched for staff. Dr Seghir explained the thinking behind it: "Recognising that staff well-being is deeply interconnected with the wider university ecosystem and our collective ability to support students with care and presence."
He was clear that the new initiatives are meant to add to, not replace, existing services. "These initiatives are designed as additional layers of support, complementing, not replacing, our regular counselling services," he said.
Dr Seghir said the overall effort reflects the university's values during a demanding time. "Together, these efforts reflect our commitment to being present, responsive, and compassionate, ensuring that support remains visible, accessible, and grounded in care during this time,” he added.