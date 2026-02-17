American University in Dubai, IE University to launch Global BBA

Students to study across four global cities under new international business degree
Dubai: The American University in Dubai (AUD) has partnered with the IE University to offer a new international business degree called the Global Bachelor in Business Administration (Global BBA).
The four-year Global BBA will allow students to study in different parts of the world while they pursue their degree. They will be able to spend time in Madrid (Europe), Dubai (Gulf), Singapore (Asia), and optionally New York city (North America).
Moreover, students can choose to return to Madrid for their final year. In their second year, students will study in Dubai at AUD where classes will be taught by AUD professors, with a focus on business in the UAE and the wider GCC region.
The programme will combine core business subjects with real-world projects, corporate challenges, and hands-on learning, giving students solid exposure to global markets.
According to Manuel Muñiz, Rector of IE University and Chair of the Board of Trustees of IE New York College, the curriculum will offer a "transformative and multi-regional academic journey where the world becomes their classroom."
Muñiz added, "This provides a robust and contextualised learning experience where global business concepts are examined within regional and international business frameworks.”
During their time in Dubai, students will learn about the country’s economy, culture, and business environment. This gives them practical knowledge about how companies operate in the UAE and the region.
In a statement, Dr. Kyle Long, President of AUD, said the new collaboration will boost AUD’s role in Dubai’s growing business community.
"Our role in this multi-hub model underscores our position as an active bridge within the program and reflects our shared commitment with IE University to delivering aligned curriculum standards, academic excellence, and impactful student experience,” said Long.
Senior officials from both universities have attended the signing ceremony held in Dubai. From the AUD, representatives included Dr. Assaad Farah, Provost and Chief Academic Officer; Tala Makhlouf, Associate Executive Vice President; and Nathalie Sawaya, Study Abroad Manager.
Meanwhile, delegates from the IE University included Dr. Manuel Muñiz, Rector and Chair of the Board of Trustees of IE New York College; Joseph Sfeir, Head of Middle East and Africa; Maneli Shojaei, Director of the IE University Dubai Office; and Adelaide Isaacs, Director of Business Development and Global Academic Partnerships and Alliances.
During their visit, IE University representatives have also met with students and discussed global issues such as geopolitics and the growing role of technology in world affairs.
The new Global BBA builds on an existing partnership between AUD and IE University, which already covered student exchanges and faculty collaboration.
For students who are looking to obtain an international degree while studying part of the programme in Dubai, the Global BBA offers the best of both worlds.