“The University of Wollongong in Dubai is committed to students’ wellbeing and takes student feedback regarding parking arrangements seriously. We are working closely with our partner, Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP), in relation to parking arrangements.



As part of the broader review of parking in the area, DKP confirmed that the development of a suitable parking model will prioritize students, identifying them separately from other visitors to provide better parking arrangements. DKP also confirmed that the new parking fees will not be implemented for the time being, with current parking arrangements remaining unchanged to ensure stability for students while planning and discussions continue.



The University will continue to engage with our partner to achieve a balanced outcome that supports students, and we will keep the student community informed as discussions progress,” Professor Mohamed-Vall M. Salem ZEIN, President of UOWD, said.