Proposed Dh20 per hour fee is on hold as UOWD works with Dubai Knowledge Park
Dubai: Students at the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) were recently informed that basement parking would soon cost Dh20 per hour. UOWD has now confirmed to Gulf News that the fee will be temporarily paused, offering students some financial relief while discussions continue.
Gulf News contacted UOWD for clarification on the new parking fees and the measures in place to ease the impact on students.
“The University of Wollongong in Dubai is committed to students’ wellbeing and takes student feedback regarding parking arrangements seriously. We are working closely with our partner, Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP), in relation to parking arrangements.
As part of the broader review of parking in the area, DKP confirmed that the development of a suitable parking model will prioritize students, identifying them separately from other visitors to provide better parking arrangements. DKP also confirmed that the new parking fees will not be implemented for the time being, with current parking arrangements remaining unchanged to ensure stability for students while planning and discussions continue.
The University will continue to engage with our partner to achieve a balanced outcome that supports students, and we will keep the student community informed as discussions progress,” Professor Mohamed-Vall M. Salem ZEIN, President of UOWD, said.
Parking challenges at Dubai Knowledge Park affect not only UOWD students but also those at other universities and employees in the area due to limited spaces. The UOWD basement parking remains the most convenient option for students because of its close proximity to classrooms.
Students were initially informed that basement parking at UOWD would cost Dh20 per hour, with no free hours included. The change was expected to take effect next week.
"Parking is a challenge across the DKP area, and public zones fill up quickly. The basement parking is by far the most convenient option because of its proximity to campus. I hope the authorities rethink the situation," said a student who wished to remain anonymous.
Many students also use the Dubai Metro, with the nearest station at Dubai Internet City, and the university offers a free shuttle service to and from campus. However, some still prefer driving for a faster commute.
"We have free parking for two or three hours, which gives me peace of mind during classes. Sometimes I stay longer to study or during exam season, so I hope the campus and authorities take student feedback into account," said another student.
While Parkin, Dubai’s public parking operator, offers discounted permits for students, these apply only to public paid zones around the campus. Even with a permit, finding an available space is not guaranteed.
The basement car park remains popular due to its proximity to the university entrance and convenience for students attending classes, studying on campus, or staying late during exams.
Many students say driving remains the most practical and time-efficient option, especially for those commuting long distances or living in areas not directly connected to the Metro network.