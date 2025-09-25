Dubai strengthens higher education sector with new KHDA–TECOM partnership

Strategic deal will boost research, entrepreneurship, and global student outreach
Dubai: Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, both part of TECOM Group PJSC, have signed a strategic partnership with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to boost the emirate’s higher education sector and reinforce its status as a global learning hub.
The agreement aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and Education 33 (E33) Strategy, which aim to position the city as a world-class destination for knowledge, innovation, and talent development.
The partnership was formalised during The Knowledge Assembly, an event hosted by KHDA in collaboration with Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, which together form TECOM Group’s Education Cluster.
The signing took place in the presence of Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA, and Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of TECOM Group PJSC. The agreement was signed by Dr Saeed Mubarak Kharbash, CEO of Policies, Research and Programmes at KHDA, and Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park.
Dr Saeed Kharbash said Dubai’s ambition to become a global hub for knowledge and innovation depends on “strong collaboration across the higher education ecosystem.”
“The partnership with Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, and the launch of the Higher Education Leadership Network, are important steps towards that vision,” he said. “Together, we will attract the world’s best talent, strengthen research and innovation, and provide students with an experience that reflects Dubai’s vision as a city of the future.”
Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi echoed the sentiment, highlighting that collaboration is essential for advancing higher education. “We are reaffirming our commitment to fostering partnerships through initiatives like the Higher Education Leadership Network, ensuring Dubai’s education sector meets the needs of industries and the global economy,” he said.
As part of the agreement, Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park will work with KHDA to attract international universities and vocational institutions through joint events, delegation visits, and outreach initiatives such as the Study Dubai campaign.
The partnership will also support policy coordination to promote research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, while strengthening the pathways for students to transition into industry. It will further enhance the student and academic experience through extracurricular initiatives and community engagement.
The Knowledge Assembly event, held at Dubai Knowledge Park, brought together senior leaders from academia, government, and industry. Discussions focused on the role of higher education in driving economic growth and preparing the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Speakers included representatives from Dubai Health, the University of Birmingham Dubai, the University of Wollongong in Dubai, and in5 — TECOM Group’s start-up incubator.
A key outcome of the partnership is the creation of the Higher Education Leadership Network, a sector-wide platform jointly developed by KHDA and TECOM Group’s Education Cluster.
The network aims to drive strategic alignment, foster collaboration, and encourage thought leadership across the higher education sector. It will also serve as a platform to align the efforts of universities, industry, and government with Dubai’s broader economic and social development goals.
