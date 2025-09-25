GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

Dubai strengthens higher education sector with new KHDA–TECOM partnership

Strategic deal will boost research, entrepreneurship, and global student outreach

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai strengthens higher education sector with new KHDA–TECOM partnership

Dubai: Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, both part of TECOM Group PJSC, have signed a strategic partnership with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to boost the emirate’s higher education sector and reinforce its status as a global learning hub.

The agreement aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and Education 33 (E33) Strategy, which aim to position the city as a world-class destination for knowledge, innovation, and talent development.

Partnership sealed at ‘The Knowledge Assembly’

The partnership was formalised during The Knowledge Assembly, an event hosted by KHDA in collaboration with Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, which together form TECOM Group’s Education Cluster.

The signing took place in the presence of Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA, and Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of TECOM Group PJSC. The agreement was signed by Dr Saeed Mubarak Kharbash, CEO of Policies, Research and Programmes at KHDA, and Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park.

Building a future-ready knowledge hub

Dr Saeed Kharbash said Dubai’s ambition to become a global hub for knowledge and innovation depends on “strong collaboration across the higher education ecosystem.”

“The partnership with Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, and the launch of the Higher Education Leadership Network, are important steps towards that vision,” he said. “Together, we will attract the world’s best talent, strengthen research and innovation, and provide students with an experience that reflects Dubai’s vision as a city of the future.”

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi echoed the sentiment, highlighting that collaboration is essential for advancing higher education. “We are reaffirming our commitment to fostering partnerships through initiatives like the Higher Education Leadership Network, ensuring Dubai’s education sector meets the needs of industries and the global economy,” he said.

Expanding opportunities for students and universities

As part of the agreement, Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park will work with KHDA to attract international universities and vocational institutions through joint events, delegation visits, and outreach initiatives such as the Study Dubai campaign.

The partnership will also support policy coordination to promote research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, while strengthening the pathways for students to transition into industry. It will further enhance the student and academic experience through extracurricular initiatives and community engagement.

Knowledge Assembly explores education’s role in economy

The Knowledge Assembly event, held at Dubai Knowledge Park, brought together senior leaders from academia, government, and industry. Discussions focused on the role of higher education in driving economic growth and preparing the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Speakers included representatives from Dubai Health, the University of Birmingham Dubai, the University of Wollongong in Dubai, and in5 — TECOM Group’s start-up incubator.

Launch of the Higher Education Leadership Network

A key outcome of the partnership is the creation of the Higher Education Leadership Network, a sector-wide platform jointly developed by KHDA and TECOM Group’s Education Cluster.

The network aims to drive strategic alignment, foster collaboration, and encourage thought leadership across the higher education sector. It will also serve as a platform to align the efforts of universities, industry, and government with Dubai’s broader economic and social development goals.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
KHDADubaiEducation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai schools tighten teacher background checks

Dubai schools tighten teacher background checks

3m read
The policy is designed to provide children with the opportunity to develop Arabic language skills from an early age, making Arabic learning both fun and culturally enriching.

New KHDA policy: Dubai mandates Arabic for toddlers

2m read
Violations are categorized under nine main groups.

These mistakes could end a teaching career in Dubai

3m read
Tecom is pumping in over Dh1 billion on its latest acqusitions.

Dubai's Tecom to spend Dh1.6b on new land deal

2m read