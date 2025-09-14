KHDA details violations for immediate staff dismissal in Dubai private schools

These measures apply to all employees working in private institutions under its regulation
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has identified 36 violations that warrant the dismissal of school leaders, principals, lecturers, and teachers if committed even once in private educational institutions across the emirate.
The Authority stated that educational institutions are expected to implement disciplinary policies and procedures for violating employees in line with approved regulations. It emphasized the need to review and update these policies regularly to ensure alignment with UAE labor law and the adoption of international best practices, while also making them accessible to all staff members. The KHDA stressed that before initiating any disciplinary action, sufficient evidence must be available to prove the violation.
Violations are categorized under nine main groups. Any dismissal decision results in the individual being added to an exclusion list, preventing them from obtaining approval to work in any other educational institution in Dubai.
According to the KHDA’s Technical Guide for the Exclusion of Educational Staff in Dubai, these measures apply to all employees working in private educational institutions under its regulation, whether full-time or part-time, and across all sectors under its oversight, including early childhood centers, schools, universities, training institutes, and vocational education institutions.
Human trafficking (adults or minors)
Sexual crimes, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, or sexual grooming of minors
Physical assault, including threats against minors
Domestic violence
Harassment or stalking
Murder
State security crimes
Illegal possession of weapons
Cybercrimes (hacking, publishing illegal content)
Drug use, trafficking, or distribution
Driving or being present at work under the influence of alcohol or drugs
Inappropriate or aggressive behavior involving threats in public places
Fraud
Financial crimes affecting the school or community
Theft
Bribery or corruption
Forgery or falsification of documents
Abuse or deliberate damage to institutional or public property
Defamation or slander
Blasphemy
Adultery
Unauthorized surveillance or illegal audio/video recordings
Distribution of materials deemed criminal under UAE law
Engaging in inappropriate relationships
Neglecting or ignoring known or reported child protection concerns
Failing to comply with child protection requirements outlined in the institution’s safeguarding policy
Failure to protect children or vulnerable adults from discrimination, abuse, or harm
Breaching fundamental safety standards inside or outside the institution
Unprofessional or Unsafe Conduct
The KHDA emphasized that cases of unprofessional or unsafe conduct may also result in dismissal even if no criminal proceedings are initiated. These include:
Any behavior that seriously harms the institution’s reputation or endangers students and the school community
Breaching standards of integrity, trust, or impartiality
Cases where the institution fails to investigate adequately, thereby placing others at risk
Forgery of academic certificates, qualifications, or other critical information
Providing misleading or exaggerated information in job applications or interviews
Deliberate disclosure of confidential or sensitive information
Repeated misuse of technology to access unauthorized or inappropriate material
Breaching data protection or privacy laws
Refusal to comply with core policies (equality, non-discrimination, etc.)
Teaching or discussing sensitive topics without authorization
Failing to maintain the confidentiality of institutional information
These include:
Using prohibited substances or any substances affecting performance during working hours
Persistent disregard of workplace standards, repeated tardiness, or absenteeism
The list concludes with two further violations relating to property and asset breaches:
Theft or destruction of institutional property or intellectual property
Financial exploitation of individuals or embezzlement of funds
The KHDA also outlined 17 sub-minor violations that may result in a verbal or written warning if committed for the first time, in line with the disciplinary policy of private educational institutions.
These include:
Publishing or sharing inappropriate or value-offensive content
Circulating extremist or inappropriate political images or videos
Posting defamatory or offensive language online
Cyberbullying, online threats, or harassment
Leaking confidential information related to the institution, students, or parents
In plagiarism and AI misuse, violations include:
Copying others’ work without proper attribution
Presenting AI-generated content as original
Using AI tools without prior authorization
In misconduct and defamation, violations include:
Using offensive language
Making statements causing psychological or physical harm
Spreading lies or rumors to harm colleagues or the institution
Misusing social media to damage reputation
Violations also cover damage to professional reputation, including that of the institution, its affiliates, or its core values.
In culturally inappropriate behavior, violations include:
Disrespecting UAE customs, traditions, or laws
Disrespecting religious symbols
Wearing inappropriate attire
Ignoring cultural sensitivity during national or religious events
Promoting materials conflicting with community values
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox