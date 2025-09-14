GOLD/FOREX
UAE
Education

KHDA details violations for immediate staff dismissal in Dubai private schools

These measures apply to all employees working in private institutions under its regulation

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Violations are categorized under nine main groups.
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has identified 36 violations that warrant the dismissal of school leaders, principals, lecturers, and teachers if committed even once in private educational institutions across the emirate.

The Authority stated that educational institutions are expected to implement disciplinary policies and procedures for violating employees in line with approved regulations. It emphasized the need to review and update these policies regularly to ensure alignment with UAE labor law and the adoption of international best practices, while also making them accessible to all staff members. The KHDA stressed that before initiating any disciplinary action, sufficient evidence must be available to prove the violation.

Violations are categorized under nine main groups. Any dismissal decision results in the individual being added to an exclusion list, preventing them from obtaining approval to work in any other educational institution in Dubai.

According to the KHDA’s Technical Guide for the Exclusion of Educational Staff in Dubai, these measures apply to all employees working in private educational institutions under its regulation, whether full-time or part-time, and across all sectors under its oversight, including early childhood centers, schools, universities, training institutes, and vocational education institutions.

1. Seven violations under “Crimes against individuals”

  • Human trafficking (adults or minors)

  • Sexual crimes, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, or sexual grooming of minors

  • Physical assault, including threats against minors

  • Domestic violence

  • Harassment or stalking

  • Murder

2. Six violations under “Crimes against security and public order”

  • State security crimes

  • Illegal possession of weapons

  • Cybercrimes (hacking, publishing illegal content)

  • Drug use, trafficking, or distribution

  • Driving or being present at work under the influence of alcohol or drugs

  • Inappropriate or aggressive behavior involving threats in public places

3. Six violations under “crimes against property and assets”

  • Fraud

  • Financial crimes affecting the school or community

  • Theft

  • Bribery or corruption

  • Forgery or falsification of documents

  • Abuse or deliberate damage to institutional or public property

4. Five violations under “Crimes against public morals and reputation”

  • Defamation or slander

  • Blasphemy

  • Adultery

  • Unauthorized surveillance or illegal audio/video recordings

  • Distribution of materials deemed criminal under UAE law

5. Five violations under “Child protection and safety”

  • Engaging in inappropriate relationships

  • Neglecting or ignoring known or reported child protection concerns

  • Failing to comply with child protection requirements outlined in the institution’s safeguarding policy

  • Failure to protect children or vulnerable adults from discrimination, abuse, or harm

  • Breaching fundamental safety standards inside or outside the institution

Unprofessional or Unsafe Conduct

  • The KHDA emphasized that cases of unprofessional or unsafe conduct may also result in dismissal even if no criminal proceedings are initiated. These include:

  • Any behavior that seriously harms the institution’s reputation or endangers students and the school community

  • Breaching standards of integrity, trust, or impartiality

  • Cases where the institution fails to investigate adequately, thereby placing others at risk

6. Three violations under “Professional integrity”

  • Forgery of academic certificates, qualifications, or other critical information

  • Providing misleading or exaggerated information in job applications or interviews

  • Deliberate disclosure of confidential or sensitive information

7. Five violations under “Compliance with policies”

  • Repeated misuse of technology to access unauthorized or inappropriate material

  • Breaching data protection or privacy laws

  • Refusal to comply with core policies (equality, non-discrimination, etc.)

  • Teaching or discussing sensitive topics without authorization

  • Failing to maintain the confidentiality of institutional information

8. Other workplace-related violations

These include:

  • Using prohibited substances or any substances affecting performance during working hours

  • Persistent disregard of workplace standards, repeated tardiness, or absenteeism

The list concludes with two further violations relating to property and asset breaches:

  • Theft or destruction of institutional property or intellectual property

  • Financial exploitation of individuals or embezzlement of funds

9. Sub-minor violations (17 offenses)

The KHDA also outlined 17 sub-minor violations that may result in a verbal or written warning if committed for the first time, in line with the disciplinary policy of private educational institutions.

These include:

  • Publishing or sharing inappropriate or value-offensive content

  • Circulating extremist or inappropriate political images or videos

  • Posting defamatory or offensive language online

  • Cyberbullying, online threats, or harassment

  • Leaking confidential information related to the institution, students, or parents

In plagiarism and AI misuse, violations include:

  • Copying others’ work without proper attribution

  • Presenting AI-generated content as original

  • Using AI tools without prior authorization

In misconduct and defamation, violations include:

Using offensive language

  • Making statements causing psychological or physical harm

  • Spreading lies or rumors to harm colleagues or the institution

  • Misusing social media to damage reputation

Violations also cover damage to professional reputation, including that of the institution, its affiliates, or its core values.

In culturally inappropriate behavior, violations include:

  • Disrespecting UAE customs, traditions, or laws

  • Disrespecting religious symbols

  • Wearing inappropriate attire

  • Ignoring cultural sensitivity during national or religious events

  • Promoting materials conflicting with community values

