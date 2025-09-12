New KHDA rules for teachers to enhance quality, stability, say Dubai schools

School leaders highlight improved teacher accountability, student safety, professionalism
School leaders have described KHDA’s Technical Guides on Teacher Appointment and Staff Deregistration issued on Wednesday as a “timely and essential” framework that strengthens professional standards while supporting students and educators alike.
Many schools particularly praised the 90-day cooling-off period for teachers who resign mid-term, saying it benefits both students and schools immensely.
Luydmyla Klykova, principal of Hampton Heights International School, said the 90-day resignation rule aims to bring more stability to the education system.
“For students, it reduces mid-year disruptions by ensuring that their teachers remain in place long enough for schools to arrange proper replacements."
"Schools benefit from having time to manage transitions smoothly, avoid sudden staff shortages, and maintain consistent standards in teaching and learning.”
Overall, Klykova said this change balances the needs of students, staff, and institutions, creating a more reliable environment where teaching quality and student progress are less likely to be affected by sudden departures.
Pointing out that the new measures balance institutional and individual interests, Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, highlighted that the 90-day rule and compulsory exit surveys would help reduce mid-term teacher departures and maintain classroom continuity.
“This new framework deserves genuine applause,” he said, adding that it reassures parents that their children will consistently have committed teachers in the classroom.
“Students have faced the trauma of teachers abruptly leaving mid-term, while teachers themselves have sometimes suffered from sudden, unfair employment decisions by their institutions,” Vasu said.
By clearly defining the minimum qualifications required for each teaching position, he said Dubai schools can ensure that students receive learning support only from the most competent and committed practitioners worldwide.
“The new provision on deregistration in cases of major violations raises the bar of integrity within the teaching community and assures parents that the classroom remains a safe, ethical, and trustworthy space,” he added.
School leaders emphasised that the guidelines not only protect students but also empower educators. Shorouk Al Redha, Chief People Officer at Aldar Education, said the regulations, along with the transitional timelines, enable existing educators to align fully with elevated standards, fostering sustained enhancement in teaching quality throughout the educational community.
All new teachers must meet KHDA-approved requirements for qualifications, experience, and conduct, including teachers of Arabic and Islamic Studies. Existing teachers must meet the new standards by September 2028 (or April 2029 for schools on the April cycle).
“The emphasis on professional development and retention ensures a stable, experienced workforce, which is fundamental to delivering consistent excellence and transformative learning experiences,” Al Redha pointed out.
Deepa Balasubramanian, Group Head of People & Culture at LEAMS Education, said the system strengthens clarity, confidence, and professional growth. She added that the rules reflect KHDA’s focus on wellbeing, accountability, and high-quality education for all stakeholders.
“For students, the 90-day rule ensures continuity of learning and minimises classroom disruption. For teachers, the Appointment Notice system, mandatory induction training in safeguarding and inclusion, and structured mentorship programmes provide clarity, confidence, and professional growth.”
“For schools, standardised background checks, exit surveys, and compliance processes strengthen transparency, build parent trust, and support staff retention, while clear systems for teacher mobility reduce attrition and ensure consistent quality instruction,” she added.
The Staff Deregistration Technical Guide establishes clear procedures for removing educators found guilty of serious misconduct. Dr Jinto Sebastian, Principal of The Apple International School, highlighted the ethical impact of the new guidelines:
“The new KHDA Technical Guides will enhance quality in schools by ensuring safer, more professional, and ethically sound learning environments. Clear codes of conduct, disciplinary procedures, and transparent processes protect student welfare, uphold staff accountability, and foster a culture of integrity and continuous improvement.”
School leaders agreed that these measures strengthen credibility, build trust with parents, and encourage a culture of responsibility and continuous improvement in Dubai’s private education sector.
GEMS Education welcomed KHDA’s guidance and said it is working closely with the regulator and its schools and internal departments to review the new rules and ensure compliance.
“We will be able to share further details on how we will be integrating the new directives across our operations once we have had time to fully assess the implications,” a spokesperson said.
School leaders view the KHDA guidelines as a significant step toward a future-ready education system, where student welfare, teacher development, and professional and institutional accountability are closely aligned.
