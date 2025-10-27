GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Teacher wins Dh81,750 end-of-service dispute in Abu Dhabi

Veteran teacher receives compensation after 34 years of service at the school

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
The court ruled the teacher is entitled to gratuity and unpaid leave.
The court ruled the teacher is entitled to gratuity and unpaid leave.

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Labour Court of First Instance has ordered a private school to pay a teacher Dh81,750 in end-of-service gratuity and annual leave compensation for the past 10 years, following 34 years of service with a monthly salary of Dh3,000, Emarat Al Youm reported.

According to court documents, the teacher filed a lawsuit against the school seeking her end-of-service benefits, litigation costs, and immediate enforcement of the ruling. She stated that she had been employed by the defendant from 1991 to 2025, earning a total monthly salary of Dh3,000.

In response, the school’s legal representative asked the court to dismiss the case, claiming the demands were unfounded. Alternatively, the representative argued that the current owner should not be held liable for any dues before 2022, the year the school’s ownership changed hands, and that such obligations should fall on the former owner.

However, the court rejected this defence, citing Article 48 of the Labour Relations Regulation Law, which states that employment contracts remain valid after a business changes ownership or legal status, and that the new employer is responsible for fulfilling all related obligations.

The court confirmed that the teacher had been employed continuously for 34 years with a fixed monthly salary of Dh3,000, entitling her to gratuity in line with UAE Labour Law.

Under the law, a full-time worker who has completed at least one year of continuous service is entitled to an end-of-service gratuity based on their basic salary — 21 days’ pay for each of the first five years and 30 days’ pay for each subsequent year, capped at two years’ basic salary. Based on these calculations, the court ruled that the teacher was owed Dh81,750.

The court also awarded Dh9,750 in compensation for unused annual leave over the past 10 years, noting that the school failed to provide proof of payment. It ordered the school to pay the total amount immediately and bear all legal fees and expenses.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

In its judgment, the court affirmed that the two boys’ wrongful actions had been proven.

Father ordered to pay Dh30,000 in school bullying case

1m read
The platform analyzes each child’s learning profile to offer actionable recommendations tailored to their progress.

Rayah: ADEK unveils parent-school engagement smart app

2m read
By standardising assessment data across Abu Dhabi’s diverse school community, the department aims to establish a shared framework for improving both student outcomes and institutional performance.

Schools must pay for external exams, not parents: ADEK

2m read
Students from various schools in Abu Dhabi are exploring courses and universities at Edufair

Edufair: Top courses Abu Dhabi students are eyeing

3m read