Al Ain Court orders father to pay Dh30,000 in school bullying case

Victim’s mother filed a civil lawsuit against the father, seeking Dh500,000 in damages
Al Ain: Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has ordered a father to pay Dh30,000 in compensation to another parent after his two sons were found guilty of bullying, assaulting, and filming their classmate at school, an incident that left the victim suffering from fear, mood swings, and emotional instability, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.
According to court documents, the victim’s mother filed a civil lawsuit against the father, seeking Dh500,000 in damages for the physical, psychological, and emotional harm caused to her son.
She argued that the two minors, under the defendant’s guardianship, had repeatedly bullied and beaten her child both at school and at home, while also recording the assault. The boys were previously convicted in a related criminal case.
In its judgment, the court affirmed that the two boys’ wrongful actions had been proven, and that their conduct had caused harm to the plaintiff’s son. The ruling cited physical injuries that temporarily impaired the child’s ability to perform personal tasks for up to 20 days, in addition to the psychological trauma and public humiliation resulting from the incident.
Exercising its discretion, the court determined the appropriate compensation amount to be Dh30,000, taking into account the circumstances of the case and the extent of the damage suffered.
