Father and son assault man, causing 10% leg disability; court orders Dh30,000 compensation

Plaintiff filed a civil lawsuit demanding Dh500,000 for the physical and emotional harm
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a father to pay Dh30,000 in compensation to a man who suffered lasting injuries after being assaulted by the father and his son, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.
The plaintiff filed a civil lawsuit demanding Dh500,000 in damages for the physical and emotional harm caused by the attack, along with 9 percent annual interest from the date of filing until full payment.
A criminal court had earlier convicted both defendants of the assault.
According to the court, medical reports confirmed the victim sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, resulting in a 10 percent permanent disability to his lower limb, in addition to minor hand injuries that fully healed.
While the earlier criminal ruling had awarded Dh21,000 as temporary compensation, the civil court determined the total damages at Dh51,000, later deducting the previous amount to reach the final compensation of Dh30,000.
The judgment held the father personally and as guardian of his minor son responsible for the payment.
