Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a woman to pay Dh200,000 in damages after finding her liable for assaulting a colleague at work, leaving the victim with physical injuries and psychological harm, Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm reported.
The case arose from a violent workplace altercation in which the defendant attacked the plaintiff, causing what court filings described as “significant bodily harm.”
Prosecutors pursued a criminal case, and the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court earlier convicted the defendant of assault.
Following that ruling, the injured employee filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh300,000 in compensation for material and moral damages. The Civil Family Court partly upheld her claim, awarding two-thirds of the amount sought.
In its judgment, the court cited provisions of the Civil Transactions Law, which state that “whoever causes harm to another shall be obliged to compensate, even if not fully competent.”
The judges found that the unlawful act caused measurable harm, supported by the criminal judgment and medical reports. Damages covered both physical injury and emotional distress, including “sadness and pain.”
The defendant was also ordered to pay court fees and legal costs.
