GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Crime

Abu Dhabi court dismisses woman's Dh100,000 loan claim against ex-husband

Judges rule that transfers between spouses lacked evidence of debt

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
The plaintiff alleged that her husband repeatedly requested money as a loan but later refused to repay it.
The plaintiff alleged that her husband repeatedly requested money as a loan but later refused to repay it.
Shutterstock

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has dismissed a woman’s lawsuit against her ex-husband in which she sought the return of Dh100,000 she claimed to have lent him during their marriage, according to a report by Al Khaleej Arabic daily.

The plaintiff alleged that her husband repeatedly requested money as a loan but later refused to repay it. She demanded Dh100,090 plus 9 per cent annual interest from the date of filing, Dh10,000 in damages for being deprived of her funds, and court costs.

Judges, however, found her claim unsubstantiated. Bank records submitted by the wife showed multiple transfers between the couple and purchases for household needs. The court held that such transactions amounted merely to money transfers, not proof of a binding debt.

Ruling that “the burden of proof lies with the claimant,” the court rejected her case, siding with the husband’s defence that the money was support exchanged between spouses rather than a loan.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Abu Dhabi Court orders bank to repay woman Dh134,400

Abu Dhabi Court orders bank to repay woman Dh134,400

1m read
The plaintiff argued that she was left with mounting interest on her bank loan.

Man ordered to pay woman Dh118,600 over disputed loan

1m read
The court relied on the plaintiff’s decisive oath, which he swore to affirm that the money was indeed a loan.

Man to repay Dh30,650 loan, not a business investment

1m read
Court sides with borrower in Dh600k loan default case

Court sides with borrower in Dh600k loan default case

2m read