Abu Dhabi court dismisses woman's Dh100,000 loan claim against ex-husband

Judges rule that transfers between spouses lacked evidence of debt
The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has dismissed a woman’s lawsuit against her ex-husband in which she sought the return of Dh100,000 she claimed to have lent him during their marriage, according to a report by Al Khaleej Arabic daily.
The plaintiff alleged that her husband repeatedly requested money as a loan but later refused to repay it. She demanded Dh100,090 plus 9 per cent annual interest from the date of filing, Dh10,000 in damages for being deprived of her funds, and court costs.
Judges, however, found her claim unsubstantiated. Bank records submitted by the wife showed multiple transfers between the couple and purchases for household needs. The court held that such transactions amounted merely to money transfers, not proof of a binding debt.
Ruling that “the burden of proof lies with the claimant,” the court rejected her case, siding with the husband’s defence that the money was support exchanged between spouses rather than a loan.
