Abu Dhabi Court orders bank to repay woman Dh134,400 plus Dh35,000 compensation

The court cited the bank's weak security and cleared the woman of fault
The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases has ruled that a bank and several individuals must return Dh134,400 to a woman whose account was exploited, and pay an additional Dh35,000 in compensation for material and moral damages.
The court cited weaknesses in the bank’s security systems, noting that the withdrawals occurred without any fault on the part of the complainant.
The court records show that the woman had filed a lawsuit seeking the return of the funds and Dh285,000 in total damages for financial and emotional harm, legal fees, and court costs. The defendants had previously been convicted in a criminal case and deported for misusing her bank card.
In its ruling, the court affirmed that “no one may take another’s money without lawful cause” and found the bank also bore responsibility. It awarded Dh20,000 for financial loss and Dh15,000 for emotional distress, recognising the impact on the victim’s finances and dignity.
