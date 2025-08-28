Abu Dhabi court orders man to refund buyer Dh390,000, fines him Dh50,000 for concealing flood damage in car sale

A technical inspection confirmed the car had sustained extensive water damage
The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to return Dh390,000 and pay an additional Dh50,000 in damages after he sold a vehicle through social media without disclosing that it had previously been flooded.
The buyer filed suit seeking to cancel the sales contract, recover the purchase price, and claim Dh100,000 in compensation for financial and emotional harm.
He argued that the seller had advertised the car for Dh390,000, assuring him it was in good condition and free of defects. After the purchase, the buyer discovered that the car had been flagged for severe flood damage and that its warranty had been voided after unauthorized repairs were carried out outside the dealer network.
Court records show that a technical inspection confirmed the vehicle had sustained extensive water damage prior to the sale, with moisture, rust, and traces of flooding found inside the car’s body.
The court ruled that the seller had failed to disclose the damage despite being questioned by the buyer, amounting to fraudulent misrepresentation. It ordered the sales contract rescinded, the purchase price refunded, and Dh50,000 paid in compensation for the harm suffered.
