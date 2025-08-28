GOLD/FOREX
Crime

Abu Dhabi court orders man to refund buyer Dh390,000, fines him Dh50,000 for concealing flood damage in car sale

A technical inspection confirmed the car had sustained extensive water damage

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to return Dh390,000 and pay an additional Dh50,000 in damages after he sold a vehicle through social media without disclosing that it had previously been flooded.

The buyer filed suit seeking to cancel the sales contract, recover the purchase price, and claim Dh100,000 in compensation for financial and emotional harm.

He argued that the seller had advertised the car for Dh390,000, assuring him it was in good condition and free of defects. After the purchase, the buyer discovered that the car had been flagged for severe flood damage and that its warranty had been voided after unauthorized repairs were carried out outside the dealer network.

Court records show that a technical inspection confirmed the vehicle had sustained extensive water damage prior to the sale, with moisture, rust, and traces of flooding found inside the car’s body.

The court ruled that the seller had failed to disclose the damage despite being questioned by the buyer, amounting to fraudulent misrepresentation. It ordered the sales contract rescinded, the purchase price refunded, and Dh50,000 paid in compensation for the harm suffered.

Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
