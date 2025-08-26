GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Crime

Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay ex-employee Dh225,000 in unpaid wages, gratuity

Worker sues after 17-year service, citing unpaid salaries and end-of-service dues

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay ex-employee Dh225,000 in unpaid wages, gratuity
Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: A labour court in Abu Dhabi has ordered a company to pay a former employee Dh225,483 after withholding several months of wages and failing to grant him his 17 years’ end-of-service gratuity. The ruling came after the employee filed a lawsuit demanding overdue salaries totalling Dh135,000 and end-of-service benefits worth Dh93,000. He also sought court fees and expenses. 

The court found that under the Wage Protection System records, the employee had not received his salary for multiple consecutive months. It ruled that the burden of proof to show payment rested with the company, which failed to present evidence of settlement. Based on his contract, with a total monthly salary of Dh7,500, the employee was awarded Dh132,750 in overdue wages.

The court also noted that the man’s tenure amounted to nearly 17 years, with a basic salary of Dh6,000, entitling him to Dh92,733 in gratuity payments. In response, the company filed a counterclaim, demanding Dh27,500 from the employee. It argued he had resigned without serving the contractual one-month notice period, thus owing compensation equivalent to his monthly wage.

The firm further alleged that he had received more pay than he was entitled to, citing findings from a labour disputes committee that listed him among workers claiming seven months of unpaid wages.

The court upheld the counterclaim in part, ruling that the employee must return Dh27,500 to the company, representing excess salary payments. Ultimately, the court balanced both claims, leaving the employee with a net entitlement of Dh225,483.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Landmark ruling clarifies rule for bounced cheques

Landmark ruling clarifies rule for bounced cheques

1m read
Rare moon sighting image captured, to mark end of month

Rare moon sighting image captured, to mark end of month

1m read
Residents hold placards during a protest in Mumbai on August 14, 2025, against India's Supreme Court order of the removal of stray dogs from the capital, citing public safety concerns after a surge in dog bites.

India must rethink how it handles its stray dog crisis

3m read
US President Donald Trump answers questions during a press conference on recent Supreme Court rulings in the briefing room at the White House on June 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that individual judges cannot grant nationwide injunctions to block executive orders, including the injunction on President Trump’s effort to eliminate birthright citizenship in the US. The justices at that time did not rule on Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship but stopped his order from taking effect for 30 days.

Judge blocks Trump's birthright order nationwide

2m read