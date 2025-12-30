UAE private sector minimum wage set at Dh6,000 for Emiratis

Any application for an Emirati work permit with salary below Dh6,000 will not be processed
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that the minimum wage for Emirati citizens working in the private sector will be raised to Dh6,000, effective January 1, 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen Emiratisation outcomes and improve job stability for nationals.
In a statement published on its digital platforms, the ministry said the revised minimum wage will apply to all services related to issuing, renewing, or amending work permits for Emirati employees in the private sector.
From the start of 2026, any application for an Emirati work permit that lists a salary below Dh6,000 will not be processed or issued.
The ministry said it will send automated notifications through its service channels and the MoHRE smart application to inform employers of the new requirement. Employers will be prompted to adjust salaries to meet the minimum threshold.
If an Emirati employee’s salary is not updated by June 30, 2026, additional measures will come into effect from July 1, 2026, including the suspension of the employee’s inclusion in Emiratisation calculations until the salary is corrected. Establishments will also face a restriction preventing the issuance of new work permits if Emirati salaries fall below the minimum requirement.
The ministry clarified that the revised minimum wage applies to two-year Emirati work permits, whether newly issued, renewed, or amended, and that salaries must not fall below Dh6,000 from the start of 2026.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox