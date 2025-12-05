GOLD/FOREX
UAE firms face Dh108,000 fine for every Emirati they don’t hire under 2025 targets

Companies are urged to meet their quota before the end of the year

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
MoHRE has praised the private sector for its overall adherence to Emiratisation requirements
Dubai: Companies operating in the UAE and subject to Emiratisation quotas will be required to pay Dh108,000 for every Emirati they fail to hire under their 2025 targets, with financial penalties taking effect in January 2026, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced.

The ministry has urged firms to use the remaining days of December to meet their obligations, encouraging them to recruit Emirati jobseekers through the Nafis platform, which connects companies with qualified citizens across multiple sectors, according to the Al Etihad newspaper.

Under the current policy, private-sector firms with 50 or more employees must increase the number of Emiratis in skilled roles by 2 percent before the end of the year.

Selected companies employing between 20 and 49 workers in high-growth sectors are also required to hire at least one Emirati and maintain any existing Emirati staff employed before January 1, 2025.

Beginning in January, the ministry will verify compliance by reviewing whether newly hired Emiratis are properly registered in the national social insurance system and whether contributions are paid regularly. Noncompliant firms will face the mandatory financial contributions.

It praised the private sector for its overall adherence to Emiratisation requirements since their implementation, saying the trend reflects growing corporate awareness of the country’s national and economic priorities.

MoHRE also highlighted the effectiveness of the ministry’s monitoring system, now strengthened with artificial intelligence tools, in detecting practices such as fake Emiratisation and attempts to circumvent hiring requirements.

Penalties for violations include downgrading a company’s classification and requiring firms to correct their compliance status.

The ministry encouraged citizens to report irregularities through its hotline, mobile app, or website, assuring confidentiality and rapid response.

At the same time, the ministry emphasized that support for compliant firms remains strong.

Companies that exceed expectations may qualify for the Emiratisation Partners Club, which offers benefits such as discounts of up to 80 percent on ministry service fees and priority access in federal procurement, incentives designed to help high-performing firms expand in a rapidly growing labour market.

The ministry said the UAE’s strong labour-market performance and fast-paced economic growth continue to enhance the private sector’s ability to meet Emiratisation commitments, particularly through the Nafis platform, which hosts a large pool of qualified Emirati candidates.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
