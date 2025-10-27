Meet Emiratisation targets by December 31 or face fines, warns MoHRE

Emiratisation quotas are imposed on firms employing 50 or more staff, instructing them to raise the number of Emirati employees in skilled roles by 2 percent annually before the end of the year. For businesses with 20 to 49 workers, especially those in sectors marked by rapid expansion, the mandate is explicit: hire at least one Emirati citizen and maintain existing national staff before January 1, 2026. According to the ministry, these provisions are directly tied to the organisations’ capacity to create jobs and offer suitable environments for Emiratis. Sanctions for failing to comply include financial penalties, alongside additional legal consequences such as company classification downgrades and compulsory remediation within MoHRE’s establishment framework.