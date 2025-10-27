GOLD/FOREX
Meet Emiratisation targets by December 31 or face fines, warns MoHRE

The ministry is closely monitoring avoidance strategies such as ‘Fake Emiratisation’

Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
Emiratisation targets apply to companies with 50 workers or more, requiring them to achieve a 2% growth in the number of Emirati citizens hired for their skilled jobs
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has stepped up pressure on private-sector firms to fulfil Emiratisation requirements, cautioning that financial and legal measures await companies that miss the year-end deadline. This move spotlights the demand for employers to integrate Emiratis into skilled positions, reinforcing national employment strategies.

The ministry is pressing private businesses governed by Emiratisation regulations to escalate their recruitment efforts and satisfy the 2025 Emiratisation benchmarks by December 31. MoHRE stated that, from January 1, 2026, organisations that have not attained their compulsory Emiratisation percentages will be required to pay specified financial contributions. With this directive, authorities seek to reinforce corporate responsibilities in appointing and retaining Emirati nationals in skilled roles, a core part of the UAE’s employment strategy. MoHRE underscored the expectation that firms leverage platforms like Nafis to link efficiently with Emirati jobseekers and meet these requirements.

Emiratisation targets

Emiratisation quotas are imposed on firms employing 50 or more staff, instructing them to raise the number of Emirati employees in skilled roles by 2 percent annually before the end of the year. For businesses with 20 to 49 workers, especially those in sectors marked by rapid expansion, the mandate is explicit: hire at least one Emirati citizen and maintain existing national staff before January 1, 2026. According to the ministry, these provisions are directly tied to the organisations’ capacity to create jobs and offer suitable environments for Emiratis. Sanctions for failing to comply include financial penalties, alongside additional legal consequences such as company classification downgrades and compulsory remediation within MoHRE’s establishment framework.

MoHRE acknowledged the private sector’s engagement with Emiratisation since the initiative’s inception, highlighting “private companies’ compliance, their awareness of their national and social responsibilities, and their active contribution in supporting the national economy and empowering Emirati citizens in the labour market”. Surveillance mechanisms have been expanded, including artificial intelligence-based tools, to detect avoidance strategies such as so-called ‘Fake Emiratisation’. The ministry also urged Emirati nationals to report breaches through an official call centre, digital app, or the website, with all channels operating under strict confidentiality and responsiveness protocols.

To encourage adherence, MoHRE again outlined incentives for companies surpassing Emiratisation targets. Opportunities include participation in schemes like the Nafis programme and the Emiratisation Partners Club. Through these, businesses may access up to 80 percent reductions on ministry service fees and priority for government contracts, boosting avenues for business development.

152,000 Emiratis in private sector

As of June 30, 2025, the number of Emiratis working in the private sector had surpassed 152,000, employed across 29,000 companies. Emirati citizens are currently employed across six main economic sectors, namely business services, financial intermediation, trade, repair services, construction, and manufacturing, among others. They hold positions in scientific, technical, and humanitarian disciplines, including roles such as specialists, managers, and administrative staff. The ministry has also detected 405 cases of ‘Fake Emiratisation’ in private sector companies during the first half of 2025.

Anupam Varma
Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.
