UAE to launch unified digital platform to streamline Emirati employment in private sector

Unified digital process eliminates the need to navigate multiple platforms
Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) has announced the upcoming launch of the “Emirati Work Package for the Private Sector”, set to go live by the end of 2025 as part of the broader “Work Package” initiative. The new system aims to support Emiratis and streamline their employment journey in the private sector through a single, integrated digital platform that consolidates all employment-related services in one place.
According to the Ministry’s official website, the new package currently in its pilot phase represents a transformational shift in the way Emiratis are employed in the private sector. It integrates federal, local, and private entities under a unified digital ecosystem that provides smart, end-to-end employment services, simplifying and accelerating all hiring processes.
Zero bureaucracy
MoHRE explained that the “Emirati Work Package for the Private Sector” aligns with the UAE government’s Zero Bureaucracy initiative, which focuses on delivering user-centered services, improving government efficiency, and empowering citizens to participate in the private sector workforce. The initiative is part of a broader plan to enhance digital service delivery and reduce administrative complexity across employment-related procedures.
Unified channel for private sector job applications
The Ministry added that the new package will serve as a unified digital channel, allowing Emiratis to apply for private sector jobs without needing to visit multiple authorities. Currently, citizens seeking private sector employment or work permits must interact with several entities such as pension funds and health insurance providers even if the services are digital but remain unintegrated. The new package merges these processes into a single digital pathway, enabling applicants to submit their requests without switching between different platforms.
All-in-one service package
MoHRE emphasized that the package offers citizens an “All-in-One” service experience, enabling them to complete a fully digital employment journey that saves time and effort. Through seamless integration between federal, local, and private systems, citizens will be able to apply for jobs, modify, renew, or even cancel applications all from a single unified platform.
Furthermore, users will not need to submit documents multiple times, as digital verification will occur automatically, enhancing both efficiency and processing speed. The “Emirati Work Package for the Private Sector” is expected to be available to citizens by the end of 2025, marking a major milestone in MoHRE’s digital transformation strategy, which increasingly relies on artificial intelligence to enhance service quality and operational performance.
“Work Package” for residents and domestic workers
MoHRE had previously launched the “Work Package” for resident employees and domestic workers, in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, Emirates Health Services, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.
The initiative reflects the government’s Zero Bureaucracy vision and its commitment to improving the customer experience, government efficiency, and the UAE’s global competitiveness and attractiveness as an ideal destination for living and working.
Through the unified “Work Package” digital platform workinuae.ae, users can complete residency issuance, renewal, and cancellation for domestic workers, as well as medical examination services. The process includes filling out a unified service form, entering worker details and identification information, digitally signing employment contracts, conducting medical exams, and receiving Emirates ID and residency permits all through one seamless online journey.
A pioneering digital experience
The “Work Package” represents a groundbreaking digital experience, offering an integrated system for managing workforce services across the UAE. It provides a unified application process, standardized forms and payment systems, and a “one-time data submission” feature that eliminates redundant documentation and in-person visits.
By facilitating data exchange between participating entities through unified digital integration, the platform enables proactive government services, leveraging national enablers such as GSB and UAE PASS.
