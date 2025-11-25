Private sector warned to meet Emiratisation goals or face penalties

The targets apply to companies employing 50 workers or more
In a statement published on its official website, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) urged private-sector companies subject to Emiratisation policies to expedite meeting their 2025 targets before 31 December, to avoid the financial contributions that will be applied starting 1 January 2026 to companies that fail to achieve the required Emiratisation rates.
The targets apply to companies employing 50 workers or more, which are required to achieve a 2% annual growth in the number of Emiratis in their skilled positions before the end of this year. The same deadline also applies to a selected group of establishments employing 20 to 49 workers operating in high-growth, targeted economic sectors capable of providing suitable job opportunities and work environments. These companies must hire at least one Emirati employee while retaining any Emiratis employed prior to 1 January 2025.
The ministry praised the private sector’s adherence to Emiratisation policies and targets since their implementation, reflecting the high level of compliance, national responsibility, and constructive contribution of private companies in supporting the national economy and empowering Emiratis in the labour market.
In its press statement, the ministry urged companies subject to Emiratisation requirements to utilize the Nafis platform to connect with Emirati jobseekers across various specializations, helping them fulfill their commitments to the targeted Emiratisation ratios.
The ministry also highlighted the effectiveness of its oversight system in detecting negative practices such as fake Emiratisation and attempts to circumvent the targets—particularly with the enhancement of monitoring tools powered by artificial intelligence. Violating companies will face legal measures, including a downgrade of their classification under the ministry’s establishment rating system and mandatory rectification of their status.
The ministry called on citizens to report any violations or negative practices that contradict the state’s Emiratisation policies by contacting the call center at 600590000, or through the ministry’s smart application and official website, which ensure the highest levels of privacy and responsiveness.
The ministry reaffirmed its ongoing support for compliant companies through the incentives offered by the Nafis program, as well as enhanced competitive advantages for companies achieving exceptional Emiratisation results through membership in the Emiratisation Partners Club. These benefits include up to 80% discounts on MoHRE service fees and priority in the government procurement system—opportunities that support business growth and competitiveness in a rapidly evolving labour market across all sectors.
