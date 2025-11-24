Non-compliant companies to face financial penalties from January 2026
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has reminded all private-sector companies subject to Emiratisation requirements to meet their targets before December 31, 2025, to avoid financial penalties from January 1, 2026.
Emiratisation targets apply to firms with 50 or more employees, which must achieve a 2 per cent increase in the number of Emiratis employed in skilled roles by the end of this year.
The same deadline applies to selected companies with 20 to 49 workers operating in key, high-growth economic sectors that can offer suitable job opportunities and work environments.
These companies are required to hire at least one Emirati — while retaining existing Emirati staff — before 1 January 2026.
