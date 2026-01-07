UAE strengthens marriage support for nationals during Year of Family

Financial grants, guidance, programmes help couples build strong, lasting families
As the UAE marks the Year of Family, the country is reinforcing its commitment to supporting Emirati citizens entering marriage, recognising the family as the cornerstone of a stable and cohesive society.
Through initiatives such as the Sheikh Zayed Marriage Fund, the government continues to provide financial assistance and guidance to young Emirati couples, helping them start married life with confidence and stability.
Officials have highlighted that the Year of Family aims to strengthen family bonds, promote sustainable marriages, and ease financial pressures that may delay or discourage marriage among nationals.
At the heart of the UAE’s marriage support system is the Sheikh Zayed Marriage Fund, which provides financial grants to eligible Emirati men marrying for the first time. The grant helps cover marriage-related expenses while encouraging modest wedding practices in line with national values.
In addition to financial assistance, the fund offers educational programmes and awareness workshops on marital responsibilities, financial planning and family stability – key pillars of the Year of Family agenda.
Authorities stress that these initiatives are designed not just to support weddings, but to help couples build strong, lasting families.
Under Cabinet Resolution No. (5) of 2017, eligible Emirati couples can receive a one-time marriage grant of Dh70,000 to help with wedding and initial household costs.
Eligibility criteria include:
Both the groom and bride must be UAE nationals.
The groom must be at least 21 years old, and the bride at least 18 at the time of the marriage contract.
The groom’s net monthly income must not exceed Dh25,000 after pension and housing deductions.
Applications must be submitted within six months of the marriage contract.
Couples must attend awareness-raising courses organized by the Ministry of Community Empowerment within 12 months of applying.
Applicants must not have received previous marriage grants or similar state assistance.
Eligible Emiratis can apply directly via the Ministry of Community Empowerment’s online marriage grant portal. The digital platform allows applicants to upload required documents, including Emirates IDs, salary certificates, bank statements and IBAN information, and submit their request electronically. The service is free, and decisions are usually issued within a few days of submission.
Marriage support initiatives are part of a wider national framework aimed at strengthening families and promoting social cohesion. Alongside financial grants, this includes expanded counselling services, parental support programmes and policies designed to enhance the quality of life for Emirati households.
Authorities encourage couples to focus on the essence of marriage, partnership, mutual respect and shared responsibility rather than excessive spending.
As the UAE advances its Year of Family objectives, programmes that empower citizens to form stable, nurturing families remain a central pillar of the nation’s social development strategy.
