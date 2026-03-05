SPEA also issues guidelines for staff and parents on visiting schools
Sharjah: The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) on Thursday announced the postponement of the beginning of the next academic year for Indian and Pakistani schools in the emirate.
“The start of the academic year 2026-2027 for private schools following the Indian and Pakistani curricula in the Emirate of Sharjah will be postponed. Students are to begin classes on 30 March 2026,” SPEA said in a circular issued to schools.
The new academic year for Indian schools in Sharjah was supposed to begin on March 23.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
SPEA clarified that students may take examinations remotely during the week of March 9-12, 2026.
According to the authority, the new decisions followed the requests submitted by the schools through the Council of School Principals and was taken after reviewing the justifications provided by the schools.
The authority also issued new guidelines for staff and parents to visit the schools.
“Some administrative and teaching staff may be present on school premises, provided the number does not exceed 15 employees and is limited to operational needs. Parents may be allowed to visit the school to collect uniforms and books, according to previously specified numbers,” SPEA instructed.
The school administrations concerned have been requested to take the necessary internal measures and arrangements in line with the new schedule and to inform students and parents accordingly.