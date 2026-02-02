Fifth Sharjah education summit brings global experts together

Against the backdrop of rapid global change in education, the summit will examine priority themes shaping the future of learning, from system improvement and innovation to leadership, equity and inclusion, artificial intelligence, and the development of inclusive and sustainable education models.

Najla Al Mansoori, Director of SPEA’s “Proud to Be a Teacher” programme, said the summit reflects close institutional integration between SPEA and SEA, driven by a shared goal of delivering measurable and sustainable impact. She noted that this edition will incorporate the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence and Distinction into the summit programme, reinforcing a culture of excellence and encouraging wider participation and innovation across the sector.

Khawla Al Hosani, Vice-Chancellor of Sharjah Education Academy, said the summit serves as a platform for dialogue on education as a “living system” shaped by policy and practice, with people at its centre. She stressed that lasting improvement depends on professional dialogue, knowledge exchange and translating ideas into tangible outcomes in schools and learning communities.

Organisers said the summit is structured around three core tracks: strengthening collaboration across the education ecosystem, advancing innovation in learning, and promoting inclusion and empowerment for all learners. Together, these pillars aim to ensure that dialogue at the summit translates into long-term impact that informs policy, supports leadership and drives sustainable improvement beyond the event.

Across its main programme, discussions will range from strengthening early childhood education as the foundation for lifelong learning to improving school quality through learner-centred approaches. Sessions will also examine the growing role of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in teaching, assessment and personalised learning, alongside conversations on inclusion, empowerment and equitable access to quality education.

