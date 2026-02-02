Fifth Sharjah education summit brings global experts together

120 speakers from 30 countries to explore innovation, inclusion and AI in learning
Sharjah: The fifth Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education will bring together 120 speakers from 30 countries for 130 sessions, including keynote addresses, panel discussions and interactive workshops, organisers announced on Sunday.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the two-day summit will take place on February 14–15, 2026, at the Sharjah Education Academy in University City.
Against the backdrop of rapid global change in education, the summit will examine priority themes shaping the future of learning, from system improvement and innovation to leadership, equity and inclusion, artificial intelligence, and the development of inclusive and sustainable education models.
Details were unveiled at a press conference jointly hosted by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) and Sharjah Education Academy (SEA). Officials outlined the programme, core tracks and strategic objectives, highlighting the summit’s expanding partnerships with local and international institutions and its role in advancing education development regionally and globally.
Khawla Al Hosani, Vice-Chancellor of Sharjah Education Academy, said the summit serves as a platform for dialogue on education as a “living system” shaped by policy and practice, with people at its centre. She stressed that lasting improvement depends on professional dialogue, knowledge exchange and translating ideas into tangible outcomes in schools and learning communities.
Najla Al Mansoori, Director of SPEA’s “Proud to Be a Teacher” programme, said the summit reflects close institutional integration between SPEA and SEA, driven by a shared goal of delivering measurable and sustainable impact. She noted that this edition will incorporate the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence and Distinction into the summit programme, reinforcing a culture of excellence and encouraging wider participation and innovation across the sector.
The summit will be preceded by a dedicated pre-conference day featuring 11 advanced masterclasses for educators, school leaders and policymakers. These sessions are designed to provide practical tools and applied frameworks that can be implemented directly in classrooms and schools.
Across its main programme, discussions will range from strengthening early childhood education as the foundation for lifelong learning to improving school quality through learner-centred approaches. Sessions will also examine the growing role of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in teaching, assessment and personalised learning, alongside conversations on inclusion, empowerment and equitable access to quality education.
Sponsored by Invest Bank and Sharjah Media City (Shams), the summit is supported by a broad network of enablement, knowledge and technology partners, reflecting a collaborative ecosystem focused on innovation, creativity and educational excellence.
Organisers said the summit is structured around three core tracks: strengthening collaboration across the education ecosystem, advancing innovation in learning, and promoting inclusion and empowerment for all learners. Together, these pillars aim to ensure that dialogue at the summit translates into long-term impact that informs policy, supports leadership and drives sustainable improvement beyond the event.
