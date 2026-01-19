GOLD/FOREX
Registration opens for Sharjah education summit masterclasses

Pre-conference sessions on Feb 13 to boost teaching and leadership

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Advanced sessions ahead of 5th Sharjah Education Summit
Sharjah Education Academy (SEA), in collaboration with the Sharjah Private Education Authority, has opened registration for advanced pre-conference masterclasses on February 13, 2026, ahead of the 5th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education.

The summit will take place on February 14–15, 2026, at the Academy’s campus in University City, Sharjah.

Designed for UAE’s education community

The masterclasses provide an advanced professional pathway for teachers, school leaders, policymakers and researchers. Delivered by leading academics and international experts, the sessions focus on improving education quality, strengthening teaching effectiveness, and promoting learner wellbeing.

Evidence-based learning for sustainable improvement
The programme supports evidence-based decision-making, enhances alignment between education policy and classroom practice, and contributes to sustainable improvements across schools and the wider education ecosystem.

Chancellor highlights value of masterclasses

Prof. Pauline Taylor Guy, Chancellor of Sharjah Education Academy, said the masterclasses play a central role in advancing education outcomes.

“The pre-conference masterclasses provide a structured space for reflection, interaction and shared knowledge-building,” she said. “They connect global expertise with the UAE context and support educators and leaders in managing change with confidence, placing the human being at the heart of the learning process.”

Curated sessions on key education priorities

The programme features a curated selection of advanced sessions addressing major education priorities. Topics include:

  • Strengthening thinking skills and deep learning

  • Human-centred educational leadership

  • Cooperative learning

  • Authentic assessment in real-world contexts

  • Responsible use of artificial intelligence to support student learning and exam readiness

Several masterclasses will also explore investment opportunities within Sharjah’s education ecosystem and the shared role of families and schools in guiding effective technology use.

Research-focused sessions and international insights

Advanced research-focused masterclasses will be delivered by the World Educational Research Association (WERA), alongside sessions examining international large-scale assessments — TIMSS, PIRLS, and PISA — and their role in shaping education policy and practice.

High-level early childhood education session

A closed, high-level session on accelerating system-wide transformation in early childhood education will be held in collaboration with UNESCO, focusing on evidence-informed policy and assessment tools.

Opportunity to connect and learn

Details of the masterclasses are available on the summit’s official website. The sessions offer education professionals a chance to enhance their skills, engage with regional and international experts, expand professional networks, and explore emerging global trends in education through interactive dialogue and practical application.

