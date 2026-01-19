Registration opens for Sharjah education summit masterclasses

Pre-conference sessions on Feb 13 to boost teaching and leadership
Sharjah Education Academy (SEA), in collaboration with the Sharjah Private Education Authority, has opened registration for advanced pre-conference masterclasses on February 13, 2026, ahead of the 5th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education.
The summit will take place on February 14–15, 2026, at the Academy’s campus in University City, Sharjah.
The masterclasses provide an advanced professional pathway for teachers, school leaders, policymakers and researchers. Delivered by leading academics and international experts, the sessions focus on improving education quality, strengthening teaching effectiveness, and promoting learner wellbeing.
Evidence-based learning for sustainable improvement
The programme supports evidence-based decision-making, enhances alignment between education policy and classroom practice, and contributes to sustainable improvements across schools and the wider education ecosystem.
Prof. Pauline Taylor Guy, Chancellor of Sharjah Education Academy, said the masterclasses play a central role in advancing education outcomes.
“The pre-conference masterclasses provide a structured space for reflection, interaction and shared knowledge-building,” she said. “They connect global expertise with the UAE context and support educators and leaders in managing change with confidence, placing the human being at the heart of the learning process.”
The programme features a curated selection of advanced sessions addressing major education priorities. Topics include:
Strengthening thinking skills and deep learning
Human-centred educational leadership
Cooperative learning
Authentic assessment in real-world contexts
Responsible use of artificial intelligence to support student learning and exam readiness
Several masterclasses will also explore investment opportunities within Sharjah’s education ecosystem and the shared role of families and schools in guiding effective technology use.
Advanced research-focused masterclasses will be delivered by the World Educational Research Association (WERA), alongside sessions examining international large-scale assessments — TIMSS, PIRLS, and PISA — and their role in shaping education policy and practice.
A closed, high-level session on accelerating system-wide transformation in early childhood education will be held in collaboration with UNESCO, focusing on evidence-informed policy and assessment tools.
Details of the masterclasses are available on the summit’s official website. The sessions offer education professionals a chance to enhance their skills, engage with regional and international experts, expand professional networks, and explore emerging global trends in education through interactive dialogue and practical application.
