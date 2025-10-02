Edufair 2025 seminar line-up showcases global education trends

Edufair Dubai takes place this weekend from October 3-5 at H Dubai Hotel
Gulf News Edufair Dubai 2025, the UAE’s most popular higher education show, has unveiled a packed seminar agenda to give students and parents clear insights into today’s most pressing education issues.
Running alongside the exhibition, the sessions will bring together academics and industry experts to share guidance on career planning, overseas study, and future-ready skills.
Panel themes will cover why employers value graduate outcomes over course titles, and how universities are redesigning programmes to match workplace needs. Experts will also discuss the role of artificial intelligence in education, highlighting its benefits while cautioning against overreliance that could weaken critical thinking.
Overseas education will be a key focus during the seminars, with specialists guiding families on choosing destinations and preparing applications. Medicine will also take the spotlight, as speakers show how digital tools and simulation are transforming the training of future doctors.
Meanwhile, the exhibition floor will feature more than 35 leading institutions and career service providers from the UAE and abroad. They will present courses spanning science, technology, business, humanities, and design, with a strong emphasis on preparing students for careers in competitive sectors.
Tourism education will also be in the spotlight at Edufair.
“Dubai College of Tourism’s participation at Gulf News Edufair 2025 highlights our commitment to empowering talent with the essential practical skills and industry insight, preparing graduates for real world success in an ever-evolving global economy,” says Essa Bin Hadher, General Manager of Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) and CEO of the Economic Strategy Sector at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).
By fostering collaboration with top international academic institutions and industry stakeholders, we are also driving innovation...
He adds that DCT will showcase its world-class vocational programmes along with its transformative partnership with Edinburgh Napier University, which enables graduates to seamlessly progress into selected UK bachelor’s degrees.
“By fostering collaboration with top international academic institutions and industry stakeholders, we are also driving innovation, enhancing service excellence, and building a globally competitive tourism workforce,” says Bin Hadher.
International education remains a major draw at Edufair, with a range of institutions and consultancies presenting study-abroad opportunities. Among them, Qadri International Educational Consultancy will showcase innovative medical programmes.
“At this year’s Edufair, we are excited to introduce medical programmes in new locations and formats, including a unique partnership with leading Irish medical institutions, as well as an accelerated medicine degree in the UK. We are also working with a Chinese medical institution that ranks among the top 500 universities globally, operating directly under government projects,” says Dr Muhammad Yousuf Qadri, Chief Executive Officer of Qadri International Educational Consultancy.
We are also working with a Chinese medical institution that ranks among the top 500 universities globally, operating directly under government projects
Universities in the UAE are also leveraging Edufair to demonstrate how they are responding to industry demand with innovative, career-driven programmes. Amity University Dubai will showcase its future-focused degrees, with Prof. Rafid Alkhaddar, Pro Vice Chancellor, highlighting how the institution aligns its programmes with rapidly changing industry needs.
“Our diverse portfolio spans business, science, technology, humanities, design, and beyond; ensuring that every student can find a pathway that matches their aspirations and strengths,” says Prof Alkhaddar.
“Among these, our new Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with specialisations in Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity stands out as a degree that directly responds to industry needs in the UAE and beyond.”
Our diverse portfolio spans business, science, technology, humanities, design, and beyond; ensuring that every student can find a pathway that matches their aspirations and strengths
Middlesex University Dubai will also use Edufair to highlight its growth story and connect with the UAE’s student community through its industry-ready courses.
Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai, says, “Middlesex University Dubai has experienced exceptional growth over our 20 years of delivering education in the UAE, not only in terms of student numbers, but also through the expansion of our academic programmes, research initiatives, and state-of-the-art campus facilities.”
These are the future leaders, innovators, and changemakers, and we’re proud to be part of their journey
He adds that Edufair provides a valuable opportunity to engage with motivated young people, describing them as, “These are the future leaders, innovators, and changemakers, and we’re proud to be part of their journey.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox