Qadri International: Transforming medical aspirations into global opportunities

It begins with a single question: “Can I study medicine abroad?”
For thousands of ambitious students across the Middle East, that question opens a maze of concerns such as tuition fees, teaching language, global accreditation and the journey toward professional licensure. For over 39 years, Qadri International Educational Consultancy has answered that question with honesty, expertise and care.
From its headquarters in Dubai, Qadri International has transformed uncertainty into clarity, guiding over 575,000 students and helping more than 72,000 enroll in globally recognized universities. The consultancy holds all required licenses and regional authorizations, earning the trust of families and institutions alike.
Its impressive placement record is built on decades of refining processes, nurturing long-term university partnerships and developing admission pathways that balance academic rigor with meaningful clinical exposure.
At Qadri International, every student’s journey begins with a personalized counseling session. Academic performance, financial considerations and country preferences are carefully reviewed to identify the best-fit programs.
The organization’s trained counselors guide students step by step, from university shortlisting, document verification and application management to guidance for visa processing, accommodation arrangements and pre-departure orientation.
What sets Qadri International apart is its locally organized medical entrance exams for international universities which are now open for registration in Dubai and across the GCC.
These exams provide students the rare opportunity to secure admission without traveling abroad, ensuring convenience and accessibility for both students and parents.
This locally facilitated system is part of Qadri International’s long-standing mission to simplify overseas admission processes and to bring international opportunities closer to home.
Qadri International’s reputation is anchored in its direct partnerships with some of the most prestigious and accredited medical universities in Europe and beyond.
Acting as the regional representative for institutions such as the University of Debrecen (Hungary), Charles University (Czech Republic), Queen Mary University of London Malta Campus, Humanitas University (Italy), European University Cyprus (Germany and Cyprus), Medical University of Warsaw (Poland), and Tbilisi State Medical University (Georgia), among others, they ensure that every student receives transparent information and legitimate admission guidance.
These university partnerships enable seamless coordination between admissions offices and applicants, ensuring that entrance tests, document reviews and acceptance procedures follow official standards.
Through these partnerships, students can choose from English-taught MD, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing and other programs that are globally recognized and structured to meet international pathways.
Qadri International’s role doesn’t end with securing admission. The organization provides continuous post-application support to ensure students carry the correct procedure and documentation to continue the process until the student reaches the University.
From guiding students on university requirements and visa guidance to providing practical advice, the mentorship extends throughout the admission journey.
With almost four decades of experience and a Dubai-based team that understands the aspirations and challenges of regional families, Qadri International continues to set the benchmark in medical education.
Its comprehensive approach right from entrance exam facilitation in Dubai to university placement and post-enrollment support reflects the dedication to transparency, ethics and measurable outcomes.
The schedule for upcoming medical entrance exams in Dubai is now available, offering students a chance to begin their journey toward world-class medical universities closer to home.
To register or learn more, contact Qadri International at +971 4 335 1390 or email info@qadri-international.com.
