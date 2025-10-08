AI literacy, integrity and ethical use of tech are key skills, says Dr Al Johani
Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming medical education, but students must learn to verify what they read online, especially from AI tools like ChatGPT, a Dubai-based medical educator cautioned.
Dr Wafaa Al Johani, Dean of Batterjee Medical College, Dubai, said during a session titled ‘From White Coats to Smart Care: Adapting to a New Era in Medicine’ at the ninth Gulf News Edufair Dubai 2025 that, while AI is reshaping learning, it also poses new challenges.
“AI, telecommunication, and all kinds of smart technologies are now mandatory and integral parts of medical education,” Dr Al Johani said.
“But we have to be careful. It has positive and negative sides,” she said, stressing academic integrity and honesty with AI.
Dr Al Johani noted that AI is already embedded in healthcare education, from virtual simulations and digital patients to automated diagnostic systems. However, she warned that generative AI tools can sometimes provide inaccurate or outdated information – a phenomenon known as ‘AI hallucination’.
“If you ask ChatGPT for a treatment plan or medication regimen, it might give you a treatment or medicine that’s no longer in use. Sometimes, it will give you reference data that doesn’t exist,” she said, stressing the importance of data verification.
“You have to find out the source, read the article, and verify the data,” she said.
Dr Al Johani said that AI literacy, integrity, and ethical use of technology are becoming essential skills for future doctors.
“We are seeing students submit assignments copied directly from ChatGPT. This is not learning. They need to understand data privacy, confidentiality, and the ethics of using technology,” she noted.
Simulation-based training is another key part of modern curricula, she said.
At Batterjee Medical College, students practise clinical procedures using high-fidelity mannequins and hybrid models that combine simulated and real patient interactions – bridging the gap between theory and practice.
Dr Al Johani urged medical students to adopt a mindset of continuous learning to keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies.
“AI will never replace humans. It will replace those who are unable to use it. So, keep the doors open, stay curious and keep learning.”
