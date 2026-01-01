We've made some big changes at Gulf News over the last 12 months, which I hope you're seeing the benefits of. We can see more people are coming to our website every day and spending more time with us. We're creating more articles and videos every day and packing the website and newspaper with them. We're focusing on business with a new separate paper with your Gulf News every Monday to Friday- and we'll have some digital launches around this soon. Most importantly, we're putting the people who live here first, whether it is telling your stories or asking for your feedback on what we can do better or what else you would like to see us do. Do get in touch with me through editor@gulfnews.com with 'for Mark' in the subject line. I really mean it when I say I want to hear from you.