The year of Labubus and 6-7 comes to an end - what's next as the UAE boom continues?
Happy New Year to all of our readers, viewers, customers and followers. We're full of excitement as we move into 2026 on the back of an epic evening across the UAE. No-one does it better than our seven Emirates, right? Spectacular fireworks, complex drone shows, incredible crowds, stunning lights... I'm not sure there's a better place to be as the clock strikes midnight.
We're all a bit blurry eyed today after long shifts covering the events across the country, but news stops for no-one and we're already well into our 2026 plans. The year of the Labubu, brain rot, Dubai chocolate and 6-7 is officially behind us (please, let 6-7 be behind us). Any predictions on the next trend that goes global?
I can only see the boom in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, RAK and beyond continuing: More properties appearing out of the sand, skyscrapers shooting up, roads getting busier, new businesses starting, bigger and greater events... The country is going through a real growth phase that shows no signs of slowing down. It can feel relentless but the ambition and drive is intoxicating. I personally can't wait for Etihad Rail. There's something beautiful and timeless about a train journey and the UAE could have one of the most spectacular routes in the world.
If I had a time machine, going back and buying a lot of gold last January would be a smart move. The soaring price has been one of the big stories of the last year and we've seen the huge interest with every article we post. Will gold and other precious metals continue to become more valuable? Are we due a market correction?
There's a lot of uncertainty around the world that is sure to cause volatility. I'm sure there'll be global events that few people could predict that will shape all of our futures. What we can guarantee is that your Gulf News team will be reporting on every aspect along the way that will affect you, right here in the UAE.
Personally, 2026 is very exciting for me as I was given the honour of leading the fantastic editorial team at Gulf News just four months ago. What a brand. What a place. What a great bunch of people. It's a real privilege and a role I take very seriously. Gulf News is the most trusted and respected news outlet across the UAE, and beyond. Meeting some of you has been a real pleasure. I've had such a warm welcome. We will have a couple of new faces joining us in January. Do give them a big hello when you see their bylines pop-up.
We've made some big changes at Gulf News over the last 12 months, which I hope you're seeing the benefits of. We can see more people are coming to our website every day and spending more time with us. We're creating more articles and videos every day and packing the website and newspaper with them. We're focusing on business with a new separate paper with your Gulf News every Monday to Friday- and we'll have some digital launches around this soon. Most importantly, we're putting the people who live here first, whether it is telling your stories or asking for your feedback on what we can do better or what else you would like to see us do. Do get in touch with me through editor@gulfnews.com with 'for Mark' in the subject line. I really mean it when I say I want to hear from you.
Right, that's my quick note coming to an end. I'm off for a karak and a few minutes rest before fully getting into a busy January schedule. I hope you all get some time to reflect and to dream big.
Oh, and my children reminded me that it's now 2026 going on to 2027... 6-7. Sorry.
Warm regards
Mark
